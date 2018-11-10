You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

World No 1 Simona Halep's Australian coach Darren Cahill steps down from role due to 'family reasons'

Sports Agence France-Presse Nov 10, 2018 11:59:15 IST

Paris: Darren Cahill, the coach of world number one and French Open champion Simona Halep, said Friday he will take a break from tennis in 2019 for family reasons.

Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates with her coach Darren Cahill after winning the French Open final against Sloane Stephens. Reuters

Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates with her coach Darren Cahill after winning the French Open final against Sloane Stephens. Reuters

The 53-year-old Australian helped Romanian star Halep to a maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros in June as well as a year-ending world top spot crown their four-year partnership.

He had previously coached Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi.

"I would like to announce that Simona and I will not be continuing our partnership in 2019 purely for family reasons on my part," Cahill wrote on Instagram.

"I'd like to thank Simona for the last 4 amazing years. Her understanding, personality, work ethic, generosity and professionalism made it a pleasure to stand by her side as her coach. Basically, I had the dream job."

Halep, 27, thanked Cahill for his work.

"Thank you so much @darren_cahill for all your hard work and incredible support over the past four years," she tweeted. "I was lucky to have you and what a journey we had."


Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018 11:59 AM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores