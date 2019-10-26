World Military Games 2019: Deepak wins silver after loss against Kazakhstan's Zhussupov Temirtas; N Sriram Balaji wins bronze in men's singles

Wuhan: Indian pugilist Deepak won a silver while tennis player N Sriram Balaji claimed a bronze medal in their respective events at the ongoing seventh Military World Games on Saturday.

Deepak had to settle for the silver in the men's light flyweight (46-49kg) category after losing 0-5 to gold medallist Zhussupov Temirtas of Kazakhstan in the final.

Balaji then added to India's tally by outclassing Uzbekistan's Fomin Sergey 6-2, 6-3 in the men's singles bronze medal contest that lasted one hour 19 minutes.

However, there was no luck for middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson as he finished fifth in the men's 1500m final with a timing of 3:49.34s.

The gold, silver and bronze in this event went to Poland's Rozmys Michal (3:46.33s), Morocco's Ouladha Hicham (3:46.44s) and Lewandowski Marcin of Poland (3:46.61s) respectively.

India also missed a medal in the men's 4x400m final after the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakk, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Muhammed Anas Yahiya finished fourth with a timing of 3:06.81s.

