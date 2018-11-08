World Junior Badminton Championships: India's mixed team thrashes lower-ranked Faroe Islands 5-0 in Group E tie

New Delhi: India's mixed team registered its third consecutive win in their group E tie, beating the lower ranked Faroe Islands 5-0 in the World Junior Badminton Championships at Markham, Canada.

The Indian shuttlers, who are just a tie away from entering the quarterfinals, will play their last group match on Thursday against Algeria.

The team management on Tuesday decided to rest Asian Junior Champion and World No 3 Lakshya Sen, giving other players some required match practice before the crucial knockout phase.

The men doubles pair of Manjit Khawairapam and Dingku Singh defeated Jonas Djurhuus and An M Jacobsen 21-11, 21-7, while Gayatri Gopichand, playing the women singles, downed Lena Maria Joensen 21-8, 21-7 rather easily as India took a 2-0 lead.

In the men singles next, Kiran George beat Arant A MyRini 21-6, 21-7.

The women doubles duo of Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto then handed a 21-9, 2-19 defeat to Lena aria Joensen and Alma Mohr Pedersen and in the last rubber, Ashwini Bhatt and Saiprateek Krishnaprasad completed the formality by beating Jonas Djurhuus and Sissal Thomsen 21-7, 21-7 in mixed doubles in just about 15 minutes.