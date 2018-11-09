World Junior Badminton Championships: India miss out on winning medal after losing to South Korea in quarter-finals

Despite Lakshya Sen’s superb efforts, India failed to go past South Korea as they went down 1-3 in the mixed team quarter-finals of the Li Ning BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2018 in Markham, Canada on Thursday.

When Gan Eun Park disposed Malvika Bansod 21-17, 21-12 in just 29 minutes in women singles, it was all over for the shouting fans for Indian shuttlers in the team event. In fact, the Koreans did not have to play the women doubles, scheduled as the fifth and last rubber.

The Asian Junior champion, living up to expectations, played his role to perfection, but the two losses in the doubles virtually sealed India’s march which was hastened by the women singles defeat.

In the quarterfinals, which opened with mixed doubles, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila began well but lost steam midway lose 22-20, 14-21, 12-21 to the Korean pair of Na Eun Jeong and Chan Wang.

But the Korean lead was neutralized when World Junior No 3 Lakshya Sen beat Ji Hoon Choi 16-21, 21-18, 21-12 in the men singles. Lakshya, who was erratic in the first game, settled into a nice rhythm and played strong, executing his shots powerfully to beat the Korean rather easily, especially winning the decider in quick time.

The Koreans went ahead once again through their men doubles pair of Tae Yag Shin and Chan Wang when it outlasted the Indian duo of Krishna Pasad Garaga and Dhruva Kapila, 21-19, 19-21, 11-21 in another gruelling fight. The Indians, after winning the first game, had their chance in the second too despite being separated by a few points. But, in the end, the Koreans were able to convert some crucial points with a mix of clever drops and deep-court smashes.

With a 2-1 cushion, Ga Eun Park disposed of Malvika Bansod 21-17, 21-12 in 29 minutes to pull the curtains down on Indians.

The individual tournaments start from November 11 and will continue till 15 November 2018.