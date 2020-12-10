World Indoor Athletics Championships 2021 postponed to March 2023 amid COVID-19 concerns
The event had already been moved from this year to 19-21 March, 2021, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Paris: The World Indoor Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Nanjing next year have been postponed until March 2023, World Athletics announced on Thursday.
It is with regret that we have agreed with the organisers of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing (19-21 March 2021) to postpone the event to March 2023.
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 10, 2020
"While we have been liaising with the organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association to evaluate the staging over the past few weeks, given the current global situation, there is still significant uncertainty about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early part of 2021," track and field's governing body said in a statement.
The Nanjing event will now take place a year after the 2022 world championships in Belgrade.
also read
Avinash Sable says he ‘could have run faster’ after smashing national record at Delhi Half Marathon
Avinash Sable is not a man of too many words. But he's someone who sets audacious goals. After breaking the half marathon national record, he believes he can run a steeplechase in 8:05.00.
Para-athletics coach Gajender tests positive for COVID-19
Gajender is the coach and husband of para-athlete Simran, who is training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Diamond League reinstates five disciplines for 2021 season
The events reinstated are 200m, triple jump, 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and discus throw. This brings the number of events back to 32, with 16 for men and 16 for women.