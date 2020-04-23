World Games unveil new logo, title after postponement to 2022 due to coronavirus pandemic

Washington: The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama has unveiled an updated logo and title after being delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Olympic-style competition for sports and events that are not on the Summer Games program will now be known as The World Games 2022.
New Name – Same Games! Say hello to The World Games 2022 Birmingham! #TWG2022 #RoadtoBHM #WeAreTheWorldGames #NewNameSameGames pic.twitter.com/BhSs9YOAcp
— The World Games (@TheWorldGames) April 22, 2020
The event was initially scheduled for July 2021, but it will now be held in July 2022 to accommodate the one-year postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
While those games will continue to be known as Tokyo 2020, the World Games decided to go with a more accurate moniker.
The organizing committee also unveiled a new website.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 10:11:28 IST