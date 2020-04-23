You are here:
World Games unveil new logo, title after postponement to 2022 due to coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press Apr 23, 2020

Washington: The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama has unveiled an updated logo and title after being delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic-style competition for sports and events that are not on the Summer Games program will now be known as The World Games 2022.

The event was initially scheduled for July 2021, but it will now be held in July 2022 to accommodate the one-year postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

While those games will continue to be known as Tokyo 2020, the World Games decided to go with a more accurate moniker.

The organizing committee also unveiled a new website.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 10:11:28 IST

