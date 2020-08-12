World Cycling Championships called off after Swiss federal authorities ban large gatherings until October

The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the cycling season with the Tour de France moved from its normal mid-summer slot to an 29 August start.

Lausanne: The world cycling championships, due to take place from 20-27 September in Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, have been cancelled because of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Swiss federal authorities on Wednesday banned gatherings of more than one thousand people until 30 September.

"Because of this, it is impossible to organise the world championships," the organisers said.

"We are, of course, disappointed," UCI President David Lappartient said.

"This naturally leads the UCI to think about an alternative solution. From today, I will, therefore, work to guarantee the staging of the world championships in their entirety or in part, if possible on a circuit just as steep."

The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the cycling season with the Tour de France moved from its normal mid-summer slot to a 29 August start.