World champion weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinches gold medal on competitive return from back injury

World champion Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Thursday notched up a gold medal at the EGAT Cup in Thailand, making a strong comeback from the lower back injury that kept her out of action for more than half of 2018.

Chanu won the 49kg category gold with an effort of 192 kg in the silver level Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will come in handy when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.

And ⁦@mirabai_chanu⁩ is back!!

Wins Gold at EGAT Cup in Thailand, qualifying event for Tokyo lifting total of 192 kgs. This is her 1st international competition after CWG 2018 & serious back injury So proud to support Mira and see her back at her best ⁦@OGQ_India⁩ pic.twitter.com/1lYplXuKed — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) February 7, 2019

The 24-year-old Manipuri lifted 82kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk to finish on top of the podium after recovering from the injury, which required extensive physiotherapy.

Chanu had missed the world championships last year and a gold level Olympic qualifier, owing to the injury which had also forced her out of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Chanu last took part at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where she won gold with an effort of 196kg.

She had then lifted 86kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk, a Games record and also her personal best.

