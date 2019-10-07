World Bridge Championships: India's senior bridge team wins first-ever bronze medal

India's senior bridge team led by Dipak Poddar has won a bronze medal for the first time ever in the 44 years of the World Bridge Championships.

This was announced by the Bridge Federation of India.

The 44th World Bridge Championships was recently held in China.

The senior Indian bridge team comprising captain Dipak Poddar, Jitendra Solani, Subhash Dhakras, Ramamurthy Sridharan, Subrata Saha and Sukamal Das, won the bronze medal, a media release issued here said on Monday.

Anal Shah (coach) and Vinay Desai (technical analyst) were the other members of the team, it said.

"It was a complete team effort. We came 4th at the World Bridge Championships at Lyon (France) two years ago and are delighted to be able to do better this time. We shall try our best to win the gold medal for our country the next time, Poddar said.