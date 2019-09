World Boxing Championships 2019: Amit Panghal advances to quarter-finals with dominating win over Turkey's Batuhan Citfci

Ekaterinburg (Russia): Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) remained on course for a maiden world championship medal after advancing to the quarter-finals with a comprehensive win over Turkey's Batuhan Citfci here on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Panghal triumphed 5-0 in a draining bout. The reigning Asian champion will next be up against Filipino Carlo Paalam, who had lost to Panghal in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Jakarta last year.

Paalam defeated Korea's Jo Sehyeong in a unanimous verdict in his pre-quarterfinal bout.

The Magic of the Dhool, did you hear that!💪 Opponent, Citfci Batuhan from Turkey 🇹🇷 looks a bit taken aback as @Boxerpanghal has used tactics and strategy so far brilliantly. Let's keep up the good working and land more punches.#AIBAWorldBoxingChampionships#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/CGVd6ObvD9 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 17, 2019

In a contest which didn't have much of action to start with, Panghal set the ball rolling by using his left hooks to good effect in the opening round.

Citfci seemed focussed on a plan to counter-attack but couldn't execute it.

This was despite the fact that Panghal was lunging at the taller boxer to connect his left straights.

Despite managing to draw the Indian in, Citfci consistently failed to make any impactful contact with his opponent, whose trademark pace was once again on display.

Panghal, a two-time gold-medallist at the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria, had finished a quarterfinalist in the 2017 world championship.