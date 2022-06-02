World Bicycle Day 2022: Anurag Thakur to launch cycle rallies across the country
The Union minister for youth affairs and sports will launch the nationwide programme on Friday from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi, during which the minister, along with 750 young cyclists, will cover a distance on 7.5 km distance
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will launch a nationwide programme of cycle rallies on Friday from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi, during which the Union minister, along with 750 young cyclists, will cover 7.5 km distance.
The programme will be attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya, MoS for culture and external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Bidhuri
Join us for a mega cycling event on this #WorldBicycleDay! #FitIndiaFreedomRider Cycle Rally
🗓️June 3rd, 2022
⏰6:30 am onwards
📍Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi@ianuragthakur @_NSSIndia @Nyksindia @FitIndiaOff @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/Oy4AwBQZ1D
— YAS Ministry (@YASMinistry) June 2, 2022
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on 3 June, cycle rallies will be organised throughout the country. Through this initiative, more than 9.68 lakh km distance will be covered by 1.29 lakh young cyclists through the proposed bicycle rallies on a single day.
Further cycle rallies will be held in 35 states/UTs capital and at 75 iconic places across the country.
The aim of this programme is to encourage and motivate people to take up and adopt cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness activities and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Adopting cycling by common citizens will also facilitate in reduction of carbon footprints. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75 is organizing World Cycle Day throughout the country as a part of World Bicycle Day.
We urge you all to join & contribute to our health, nature & future. Let’s make this ride, soar & surge ways wide.#cycling4india #FitIndiaFreedomRider #WorldBicycleDay #AmritMahotsav @sanjayjavin @Anurag_Office @_NSSIndia @Nyksindia @FitIndiaOff @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/mV0Y9n8GIu — YAS Ministry (@YASMinistry) June 2, 2022
The support of its two pioneer youth organisations namely Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) are undertaking four sets of activities simultaneously viz launching of World Bicycle Day in Delhi, bicycle rallies in 35 states/UTs Capitals, 75 iconic locations across the country and in all blocks of the country.
With input from ANI
