World Badminton Championships, LIVE SCORE, quarter-finals: PV Sindhu forces decider against Tai Tzu Ying; Kento Momota wins

The latest edition of BWF World Championship is underway in Basel, Switzerland, with the quarter-finals starting today. The Indian challenge will be led by B sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu. Praneeth stunned World No 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the pre-quarters, while the experienced HS Prannoy lost on Thursday.
Praneeth sent Indonesia's Ginting packing after a 21-19, 21-13 victory. Prannoy managed to put up a good fight against World No 1 Kento Momota but lost 19-21, 12-21.
Praneeth was on top of his game from the start as he erased a 0-3 deficit to move to an 8-5 deficit. He entered the break with an 11-8 advantage.
After the interval, Ginting pulled things back at 14-12 and threatened to stop Praneeth before the Indian got his act together to win the opening game with three straight points from 18-19.
In the second game, Praneeth moved to 6-2 but Anthony made his way to manage an 11-8 lead at the breather. After the break, Praneeth kept marching ahead as Ginting crumbled.
India's No 1 men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth suffered an unexpected defeat to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in straight games.
Meanwhile, PV Sindhu dominated against Beiwen Zhang with a 21-14, 21-6 win in the third round. Saina Nehwal was ousted by Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in a three-game contest 21-15, 25-27, 12-21.
Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 17:35:15 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:35 (IST)
Tai Tzu 5-2 Sindhu
The Taiwanese hardly plays any lose shots. It looks like Sindhu is being pushed towards the backcourt so that Tai can find an angle for a winner.
17:33 (IST)
Tai Tzu 3-1 Sindhu
A good start for Tai Tzu, but Sindhu has got to put a stop somewhere. Once Tai starts coasting, she doesn't look back. Sindhu, interestingly, knows about it.
17:29 (IST)
PV Sindhu forces a decider!
The Indian ace edges past Tai 23-21 in the second game. Unlike her first game, Sindhu's smashes were more powerful. Tai was also beaten at the net on multiple occasions.
17:25 (IST)
Tai Tzu 20-20 Sindhu
Deadlock in this tight, nail-biting second game. Sindhu's push-clear lands wide. She looks back at Pullela Gopichand and feels dejected as she has no challenges left.
17:23 (IST)
Tai Tzu 19-18 Sindhu
This is getting interesting now. The fans must have surely liked how this match has unfolded. Sindhu with a slender lead.
17:21 (IST)
Tai Tzu 16-17 Sindhu
What a smash from Sindhu! Tai had no chance whatsoever. The Indian finally has the control of the rallies.
17:20 (IST)
Meanwhile on the adjacent court, Japanese ace Nozomi Okuhara takes the first game against He Bingjiao. Easy run for the former world champion.
17:18 (IST)
Tai Tzu 13-15 Sindhu
Quality strokes from Sindhu there. She takes a two-point lead over Tai with a mix of forehand and backhand strokes. Sindhu will need more of these to send this match into the deciding game.
17:17 (IST)
Tai Tzu 13-13 Sindhu
Great control by Tai Tzu at the net. Sindhu was trying to unsettle the Taiwanese with delicate drop shots. Tai reads the move and levels the score.
17:14 (IST)
Sindhu roars back!
17:11 (IST)
Tai Tzu 8-9 Sindhu
A handful of consecutive points for Sindhu. She's looking desperate to bag quick points before the mid-game break.
17:08 (IST)
Tai Tzu 6-4 Sindhu
And yet again, the Indian allows Tai to move freely and take the lead. Sindhu's defensive approach is a gift to Tai. The Taiwanese is extremely sharp from all four corners.
17:06 (IST)
Tai Tzu 3-3 Sindhu
Much better play by Sindhu. She has been able to remain sharp after a horrible first game. Tai, however, is still applying pressure from the forecourt.
17:01 (IST)
Tai takes first game: 21-12
The former World No 1's dominance is a treat to watch. Tai has taken complete control of the shuttle and has made Sindhu work harder on the net. The Indian ace hasn't been able to play her natural game due to the pressure coming from the other half of the net.
16:56 (IST)
Tai Tzu 19-10 Sindhu
The Taiwanese has been on the front foot since the start of the game. It takes a lot of speed and control of the shuttle to maintain the lead.
16:55 (IST)
Tai Tzu 17-9 Sindhu
Sindhu hasn't created the space for hitting those down-the-line attacking drives. Instead, Tai has kept her at bay. One-way traffic at the moment.
16:52 (IST)
Tai Tzu 12-7 Sindhu
The Indian bags two quick points to close the gap but she'll need more of her attacking strokes on the tramlines to stand a chance against Tai.
16:50 (IST)
Tai Tzu with a point to prove
16:48 (IST)
Tai Tzu 8-3 Sindhu
The World No 2 is making life difficult for Sindhu with her wrist wizardry. The defensive strokes by Sindhu haven't been accurate too.
16:47 (IST)
Tai Tzu 5-2 Sindhu
The Indian will have to focus on retrieving skills to trouble Tai early on in the game. The Taiwanese seems relaxed after a good start.
16:39 (IST)
Time for PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying
A repeat of the World Tour Finals final. Will Tai avenge her defeat? It'll be interesting to see how she responds after a series of disappointing results in the second half of the season.
Meanwhile, three-time World Championships medalist Sindhu has added a few strokes to her arsenal. The maturity shown during the Indonesia Open and other BWF events was lauded by many. Barring last year's World Tour Finals, she has struggled against the Taiwanese. Let's see if she can manage to topple the top dog again.
Tai leads the head-to-head meetings between the two by a huge 10-4 margin.
16:31 (IST)
Momota beats Lee: 21-12, 21-8
That's an emphatic victory for the World No 1 as he mercilessly trounced Lee Jii Zia in straight games. Momota is through to the last four.
16:17 (IST)
Let's quickly look at the first men's singles match of the day.
Defending champion Kento Momota is looking in great touch as he takes the first game 21-12 against Lee Jii Zia of Malaysia. It was neck-and-neck till the mid-game break, but Momota took matters on his own hands to wrap the opening game in a jiffy.
16:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the World Badminton Championships 2019. It's the quarter-finals day of the mega event in Basel. India's B Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu will be in action today. So, stay tuned for all the live updates.