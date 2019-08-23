World Badminton Championships, LIVE SCORE, quarter-finals: PV Sindhu forces decider against Tai Tzu Ying; Kento Momota wins

The latest edition of BWF World Championship is underway in Basel, Switzerland, with the quarter-finals starting today. The Indian challenge will be led by B sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu. Praneeth stunned World No 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the pre-quarters, while the experienced HS Prannoy lost on Thursday.

Praneeth sent Indonesia's Ginting packing after a 21-19, 21-13 victory. Prannoy managed to put up a good fight against World No 1 Kento Momota but lost 19-21, 12-21.

Praneeth was on top of his game from the start as he erased a 0-3 deficit to move to an 8-5 deficit. He entered the break with an 11-8 advantage.

After the interval, Ginting pulled things back at 14-12 and threatened to stop Praneeth before the Indian got his act together to win the opening game with three straight points from 18-19.

In the second game, Praneeth moved to 6-2 but Anthony made his way to manage an 11-8 lead at the breather. After the break, Praneeth kept marching ahead as Ginting crumbled.

India's No 1 men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth suffered an unexpected defeat to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in straight games.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu dominated against Beiwen Zhang with a 21-14, 21-6 win in the third round. Saina Nehwal was ousted by Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in a three-game contest 21-15, 25-27, 12-21.