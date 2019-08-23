World Badminton Championships 2019: When and where to watch quarter-finals, live telecast and online streaming

The latest edition of BWF World Championship is underway in Basel, Switzerland, with the quarter-finals starting today. The Indian challenge will be led by B sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu. Praneeth stunned World No 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the pre-quarters, while the experienced HS Prannoy lost on Thursday.

Praneeth sent Indonesia's Ginting packing after a 21-19, 21-13 victory. Prannoy managed to put up a good fight against World No 1 Kento Momota but lost 19-21, 12-21.

Praneeth was on top of his game from the start as he erased a 0-3 deficit to move to an 8-5 deficit. He entered the break with an 11-8 advantage.

After the interval, Ginting pulled things back at 14-12 and threatened to stop Praneeth before the Indian got his act together to win the opening game with three straight points from 18-19.

In the second game, Praneeth moved to 6-2 but Anthony made his way to manage an 11-8 lead at the breather. After the break, Praneeth kept marching ahead as Ginting crumbled.

India's No 1 men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth suffered an unexpected defeat to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in straight games.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu dominated against Beiwen Zhang with a 21-14, 21-6 win in the third round. Saina Nehwal was ousted by Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in a three-game contest 21-15, 25-27, 12-21.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the quarter-final matches:

When do the quarter-final rounds start?

The last-eight round at the BWF World Championships starts on Friday, 23 August.

Where are the matches being played?

The matches will be played in Basel, Switzerland.

What time will the BWF World Championships quarter-finals take place?

The BWF World Championships quarter-finals of Sindhu and Praneeth will begin at 3:00 pm

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships?

The BWF World championship will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.