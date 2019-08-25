World Badminton Championships 2019, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch final match

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of BWF World Championships on Sunday.

Today's final will be Sindhu's third straight World Championships final and a repeat of 2017 epic summit clash in which Okuhara finished on top.

Sindhu has won five medals in total at World Championships, which is the joint-most for a woman singles player.

Sindhu has a slender 8-7 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese shuttler and would like to make it count in the final as she chases the elusive gold medal.

The Indian shuttler defeated China's Chen Yufei 21-7, 21-14 in the semi-finals inside 40 minutes to reach the final.

In the first game of semis, Sindhu was too dominant for her Chinese opponent and she shrugged off the challenge easily, winning the first game 21-7.

The 24-year-old did not lose momentum in the second game and she kept on playing in an aggressive manner and eventually came out triumphant.

Here are all the live streaming details for PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final will be played at St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final begin?

The World Badminton Championships final between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara will begin at around 4:30 pm IST (estimated) on Sunday (25 August).

Which channel will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final in India?

The World Badminton Championships final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final online?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final can be watched on Hotstar. You can also catch all updates, result, and analysis of the match on Firstpost.

With ANI inputs