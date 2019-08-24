World Badminton Championships 2019, LIVE SCORE, semi-finals: PV Sindhu wins 1st game against Chen Yufei; B Sai Praneeth up next

Indian badminton witnessed a glorious day on Friday as both PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth won their respective quarter-final ties in World Badminton Championships 2019 to be assured of the medals.
Sindhu reached the last four with a come-from-behind win over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu, who registered a 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win, also secured her fifth World Championship medal.
Sindhu will now take on China’s Chen Yu Fei in the semi-finals on Saturday.
On the other hand, Praneeth stunned world number four Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. World number 19 Praneeth defeated Christie 24-22, 21-14 in 51 minutes to reach the semi-finals. The shuttler also became the first Indian player to secure a medal in men's singles event in World Championship after Prakash Padukone, who won a bronze in 1983.
Praneeth will face defending champion and world number one Kento Momota of Japan in the last four.
The Indian player had lost to Momota in the quarter-finals in last year's World Championships
Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 15:03:20 IST
Highlights
PV Sindhu wraps up the first game: 21-17
A slew of questions will be asked about Chen Yufei's errors from the mid-court area. She hasn't been able to retrieve swiftly in the opening game. Meanwhile, Sindhu's variety of attacking strokes did the damage.
The second game gets underway!
15:03 (IST)
Sindhu 5-3 Chen
Chen has started to hit with conviction but she's got to do more to unsettle the Indian. Sindhu is known to improve her attacking gameplay in the second game.
15:01 (IST)
Sindhu 3-2 Chen
Some great flicks to begin with in the second game. Both players can play from the net and can engage in long rallies.
14:59 (IST)
14:55 (IST)
Sindhu 20-6 Chen
Another error from the Chinese. Nervy strokes from all around the court. Gamepoint for high-flying Sindhu.
14:53 (IST)
Sindhu 17-4 Chen
The Chinese shuttler has committed way too many errors. She has overhit quite a few shots from the backcourt.
14:52 (IST)
Sindhu 14-3 Chen
Chen hits a push clear on the backcourt. Sindhu challenges and wins it. She has managed the court coverage with ease.
14:49 (IST)
Sindhu leads the way at the mid-game break!
14:47 (IST)
Sindhu 10-3 Chen
And a 27-shot rally turns in Sindhu's favour. She is toying around at the moment. Chen's retrieving skills have been put to test by the Indian.
14:45 (IST)
Sindhu 8-2 Chen
The Chinese lacks a good reach and Sindhu has taken complete advantage of that. Sindhu looks quicker on the net.
14:44 (IST)
Sindhu 5-2 Chen
Sindhu extends her lead with a clean crosscourt smash. Chen was stretched at the backcourt. And now Sindhu wins another point with a forehand smash. Smashes galore!
14:41 (IST)
Sindhu 2-1 Chen
The Indian has started brilliantly. Her body language is not as stoic as we witnessed over the course of 4 days in Basel.
14:38 (IST)
WATCH:
How PV Sindhu edged past Tai Tzu Ying!
14:28 (IST)
Sindhu vs Chen
Sindhu is playing the semi-final at the World Championships for the third straight year, and the two-time silver medallist is looking to reach her third straight final. Under the watchful eyes of Pullela Gopichand and South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, Sindhu, who has already assured herself a fifth medal at the World Championships, will try to dominate Chen Yufei right from the word go.
14:24 (IST)
The build-up: Sindhu vs Chen
Sindhu leads the overall head-to-head meetings against Chen. The Indian came out victorious in straight games in their previous encounter at the Indonesia Open.
The lanky shuttler’s approach sets the tone for her to mix her shots judiciously. It’ll be interesting to see how she manages to outplay the skilfull Chen.
Sindhu’s win over Tai Tau Ying meant that she has won a medal in every major competition she has participated in since the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won the silver medal after losing the final against Spain’s Carolina Marin.
13:41 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of BWF World Championships. It's the semi-finals day and we've got loads of interesting clashes throughout the day. Today's focus will be on Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei, while B Sai Praneeth faces a tough challenge against World No 1 and defending champion Kento Momota.
Stay tuned for all the live updates!