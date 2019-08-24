World Badminton Championships 2019, LIVE SCORE, semi-finals: PV Sindhu wins 1st game against Chen Yufei; B Sai Praneeth up next

The build-up: Sindhu vs Chen

Sindhu leads the overall head-to-head meetings against Chen. The Indian came out victorious in straight games in their previous encounter at the Indonesia Open.

The lanky shuttler’s approach sets the tone for her to mix her shots judiciously. It’ll be interesting to see how she manages to outplay the skilfull Chen.

Sindhu’s win over Tai Tau Ying meant that she has won a medal in every major competition she has participated in since the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won the silver medal after losing the final against Spain’s Carolina Marin.