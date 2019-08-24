World Badminton Championships 2019, LIVE SCORE, semi-finals: Kento Momota beats B Sai Praneeth; PV Sindhu into final

Indian badminton witnessed a glorious day on Friday as both PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth won their respective quarter-final ties in World Badminton Championships 2019 to be assured of the medals.
Sindhu reached the last four with a come-from-behind win over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu, who registered a 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win, also secured her fifth World Championship medal.
Sindhu will now take on China’s Chen Yu Fei in the semi-finals on Saturday.
On the other hand, Praneeth stunned world number four Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. World number 19 Praneeth defeated Christie 24-22, 21-14 in 51 minutes to reach the semi-finals. The shuttler also became the first Indian player to secure a medal in men's singles event in World Championship after Prakash Padukone, who won a bronze in 1983.
Praneeth will face defending champion and world number one Kento Momota of Japan in the last four.
The Indian player had lost to Momota in the quarter-finals in last year's World Championships
Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 17:35:05 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:35 (IST)
Fairytale run, of course. A good effort nonetheless.
17:32 (IST)
17:26 (IST)
Praneeth 8-19 Momota
The Japanese has been very clinical. He just floats around the court. Praneeth clearly doesn't have the answers as he's limited to loft the shuttle from the backcourt.
17:23 (IST)
Praneeth 6-17 Momota
Praneeth has been too slow on the counter, making the task easier for Momota. The Japanese is able to move freely from front to back.
17:21 (IST)
Praneeth 5-15 Momota
Momota takes the Indian by surprise there. He engages in a quality rally and smartly finds a spot to hit a down-the-line smash.
17:19 (IST)
Momota is closing in for a place in the final unless Praneeth springs a surprise
17:15 (IST)
Praneeth 2-9 Momota
A six-point lead for the Japanese. It looks like a cakewalk for Momota now. He's been a lot more compact and is barely tested at the net.
17:14 (IST)
Praneeth 2-6 Momota
The defending champion cuts down on rallies and attacks the forehand drives to unsettle Praneeth, who looks out of ideas to make a response.
17:10 (IST)
Praneeth 2-1 Momota
The Indian is looking to attack Momota's deep forehand corner to create an opening for attacking strokes. It'll be interesting to see how the first of the second game pans out for Praneeth. Remember, Momota has the ability to cover the court swiftly.
17:09 (IST)
17:04 (IST)
Praneeth 12-19 Momota
Four shots straight at the net! That's unacceptable against Momota. He has successfully pushed Praneeth towards the backcourt, where the Indian seems uncomfortable.
17:02 (IST)
Praneeth 12-17 Momota
The gap is huge and Praneeth is feeling the pressure. He hits the net twice in a row now to gift his opponent crucial points. He's got to step up.
17:01 (IST)
Praneeth 10-15 Momota
Five straight points for the Japanese. He looks in control of the rallies and has avoided going for the tramlines.
17:00 (IST)
Still anyone's game from here...
16:57 (IST)
Praneeth 10-10 Momota
Great defensive work from Praneeth! Momota's crosscourt smash is defended beautifully by the Indian. He returns the shuttle with a delicate push at the net.
16:54 (IST)
Praneeth 7-9 Momota
Momota is unbeatable at the net. Praneeth tries to hit push-clears but the Japanese was quick to react and hit a booming smash to extend his lead.
16:52 (IST)
Praneeth 6-6 Momota
Praneeth is guiding the shuttle towards Momota's forecourt. That's the right thing to do against Momota. It's all square now.
16:50 (IST)
Praneeth 5-3 Momota
The Indian has remained patient against all his opponents in Basel. He doesn't like to defend much. Both players like to play it short.
16:46 (IST)
The build-up: Praneeth vs Momota
No one expected Praneeth to reach this far in the tournament. However, he has made a perfect use of the opportunity with his composed and balanced gameplay to earn a medal. He is yet to drop a game in Basel.
Defending champion Momota has the answers to everything. The World No 1 has trounced opponents left, right and center in the past, but he had to fight it out against Praneeth. He leads 3-2 in the overall head-to-head meetings.
16:43 (IST)
Update:
Second seeds Fukushima-Hirota beat Li-Du of China 21-11, 21-17 to enter the women's doubles final
16:28 (IST)
15:36 (IST)
No doubt Sindhu has had a topsy-turvy season this year, but she's proved her worth when it mattered the most. That's how she has been on the court. She is yet to be defeated by a Chinese shuttler at the Worlds.
15:30 (IST)
Yes, she's been there before. Only time will tell, honestly.
15:26 (IST)
Sensational victory for the 24-year-old!
15:22 (IST)
15:20 (IST)
Sindhu 20-14 Chen
The Chinese yet again manages to win two quick points. Consolation, maybe?
15:17 (IST)
Sindhu 19-12 Chen
Chen finally manages to win two consecutive points in this whole match. A little too late then. It's only been 38 minutes. Sindhu's match to lose.
15:14 (IST)
Sindhu 18-9 Chen
Not the best of displays from the Chinese shuttler. She misses another chance to earn an easy point.
15:13 (IST)
Sindhu 15-9 Chen
The Indian is all charged-up, while Chen's body language screams of desperation. Sindhu has got to stay focused.
15:12 (IST)
Sindhu 14-7 Chen
Three straight points for Sindhu since the interval. Chen has hit the net on multiple occasions now. Her coaches look dejected.
15:10 (IST)
Sindhu has complete control of the shuttle and it shows!
15:06 (IST)
Sindhu 7-5 Chen
The Chinese challenges but it's unsuccessful. Sindhu maintains her two-point lead. Surprisingly, the drift inside the arena hasn't played its part.
15:03 (IST)
Sindhu 5-3 Chen
Chen has started to hit with conviction but she's got to do more to unsettle the Indian. Sindhu is known to improve her attacking gameplay in the second game.
15:01 (IST)
Sindhu 3-2 Chen
Some great flicks to begin with in the second game. Both players can play from the net and can engage in long rallies.
14:59 (IST)
14:55 (IST)
Sindhu 20-6 Chen
Another error from the Chinese. Nervy strokes from all around the court. Gamepoint for high-flying Sindhu.
14:53 (IST)
Sindhu 17-4 Chen
The Chinese shuttler has committed way too many errors. She has overhit quite a few shots from the backcourt.
14:52 (IST)
Sindhu 14-3 Chen
Chen hits a push clear on the backcourt. Sindhu challenges and wins it. She has managed the court coverage with ease.
14:49 (IST)
Sindhu leads the way at the mid-game break!
14:47 (IST)
Sindhu 10-3 Chen
And a 27-shot rally turns in Sindhu's favour. She is toying around at the moment. Chen's retrieving skills have been put to test by the Indian.
14:45 (IST)
Sindhu 8-2 Chen
The Chinese lacks a good reach and Sindhu has taken complete advantage of that. Sindhu looks quicker on the net.
14:44 (IST)
Sindhu 5-2 Chen
Sindhu extends her lead with a clean crosscourt smash. Chen was stretched at the backcourt. And now Sindhu wins another point with a forehand smash. Smashes galore!
14:41 (IST)
Sindhu 2-1 Chen
The Indian has started brilliantly. Her body language is not as stoic as we witnessed over the course of 4 days in Basel.
14:38 (IST)
WATCH:
How PV Sindhu edged past Tai Tzu Ying!
14:28 (IST)
Sindhu vs Chen
Sindhu is playing the semi-final at the World Championships for the third straight year, and the two-time silver medallist is looking to reach her third straight final. Under the watchful eyes of Pullela Gopichand and South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, Sindhu, who has already assured herself a fifth medal at the World Championships, will try to dominate Chen Yufei right from the word go.
14:24 (IST)
The build-up: Sindhu vs Chen
Sindhu leads the overall head-to-head meetings against Chen. The Indian came out victorious in straight games in their previous encounter at the Indonesia Open.
The lanky shuttler’s approach sets the tone for her to mix her shots judiciously. It’ll be interesting to see how she manages to outplay the skilfull Chen.
Sindhu’s win over Tai Tau Ying meant that she has won a medal in every major competition she has participated in since the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won the silver medal after losing the final against Spain’s Carolina Marin.
13:41 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of BWF World Championships. It's the semi-finals day and we've got loads of interesting clashes throughout the day. Today's focus will be on Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei, while B Sai Praneeth faces a tough challenge against World No 1 and defending champion Kento Momota.
Stay tuned for all the live updates!