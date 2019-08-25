World Badminton Championships 2019, LIVE SCORE, finals: PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win gold

Form guide: Sindhu vs Okuhara



Both shuttlers had a first round-bye. Okuhara did not drop a game against former World No 2 Sung Ji Hyun and China’s He Bingjiao. Ratchanok Intanon stretched her all the way in an 80-minute semi-final encounter.

Sindhu too only dropped a game once in this tournament against the former World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals. Pai Yu Po, Beiwen Zhang and even Chen Yufei couldn't cause problems for the lanky Indian.