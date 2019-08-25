World Badminton Championships 2019, LIVE SCORE, finals: PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win gold

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of BWF World Championships on Sunday.
Today's final will be Sindhu's third straight World Championships final and a repeat of 2017 epic summit clash in which Okuhara finished on top.
Sindhu has won five medals in total at World Championships, which is the joint-most for a woman singles player.
Sindhu has a slender 8-7 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese shuttler and would like to make it count in the final as she chases the elusive gold medal.
The Indian shuttler defeated China's Chen Yufei 21-7, 21-14 in the semi-finals inside 40 minutes to reach the final.
In the first game of semis, Sindhu was too dominant for her Chinese opponent and she shrugged off the challenge easily, winning the first game 21-7.
The 24-year-old did not lose momentum in the second game and she kept on playing in an aggressive manner and eventually came out triumphant.
Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 18:19:15 IST
Highlights
PV SINDHU BECOMES WORLD CHAMPION!
Sindhu is not even flinching. HOW? Third time lucky? Nah, she was class apart this time around. She decimated Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win gold at the World Championships!
PV Sindhu wins first game: 21-7
Talk about controlled aggression! Sindhu just outmuscles Okuhara in all the areas to take a 1-0 lead in this final match. Sindhu has looked positive on the attack and her strokes have enough power to beat Okuhara's defence.
WOMEN'S DOUBLES
It was a nail-biter, surely!
In a repeat of last year's final, Matsumoto and Nagahara defeated fellow Japanese duo Fukushima and Hirota to win the women's doubles gold. It's heartbreak for Fukushima and Hirota as they suffer a third straight loss in the World Championships final.
Matsumoto and Nagahara become only the sixth women's doubles pair in the history to win back-to-back titles.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:19 (IST)
"I am proud of the fans here, thanks for their support. Thanks to my coach Kim (Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir and all the support staff. And I dedicate this award to my mom, it’s her birthday today. Happy birthday mom”, says Sindhu after becoming the first Indian world champion.
18:16 (IST)
After all the heartbreaks, it's time for Sindhu to rejoice!
18:14 (IST)
PV SINDHU BECOMES WORLD CHAMPION!
Sindhu is not even flinching. HOW? Third time lucky? Nah, she was class apart this time around. She decimated Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win gold at the World Championships!
18:10 (IST)
Sindhu 20-7 Okuhara
ONE POINT AWAY! Okuhara is feeling the pressure. She knows it's done. Sindhu is winning this!
18:07 (IST)
Sindhu 18-6 Okuhara
The Indian is just three points away from creating history. Nothing, absolutely nothing has gone wrong in this match for Sindhu
18:06 (IST)
Sindhu 16-5 Okuhara
The commentators are the most surprised. Sindhu is inching closer to becoming a world champion. She drops back and reaches the forecourt just in time to return the shuttle. It's an all-around performance!
18:03 (IST)
Sindhu 14-4 Okuhara
A ten-point advantage for Sindhu in the second game. She is on fire. Her follow-up strokes have also been superb.
18:01 (IST)
Sindhu is just coasting ahead!
17:59 (IST)
Sindhu 10-4 Okuhara
After picking up a couple of points, the Japanese rushes to the net and ends up gifting another point to Sindhu. The Indian looks unfazed by the ocassion.
17:58 (IST)
Sindhu 9-2 Okuhara
A fantastic half-smash to rattle Okuhara. Yet again, the Indian attacks Okuhara's deep backhand corner.
17:57 (IST)
Sindhu 7-2 Okuhara
Four consecutive points for Sindhu. You can only guess what's going on Okuhara's mind watching a terrorising Sindhu bag points gracefully.
17:57 (IST)
Sindhu 7-2 Okuhara
Four consecutive points for Sindhu. You can only guess what's going on Okuhara's mind watching a terrorising Sindhu bag points gracefully.
17:56 (IST)
Sindhu 4-2 Okuhara
Okuhara hasn't been able to control her shots, leaving Sindhu with enough angles to hit winners. Deep forehand, deep backhand and a smash on the corners. It seems like Sindhu is hooked on to this pattern.
17:53 (IST)
Sindhu 3-1 Okuhara
Sindhu gets Okuhara out of position and smashes a crosscourt shot to extend her lead in the second game. Okuhara is down on her knees. She knows it's a different situation this year.
17:52 (IST)
PV Sindhu wins first game: 21-7
Talk about controlled aggression! Sindhu just outmuscles Okuhara in all the areas to take a 1-0 lead in this final match. Sindhu has looked positive on the attack and her strokes have enough power to beat Okuhara's defence.
17:50 (IST)
Sindhu 19-6 Okuhara
Fearless from the lanky Indian. Sindhu is making full use of her height to hit booming down-the-line smashes on both the tramlines. Okuhara is clearly uncomfortable defending those.
17:47 (IST)
Sindhu 18-4 Okuhara
If we were to tell you that Sindhu will cruise ahead with ease against Okuhara in the opening game, you would just laugh it off. Just look at the scoreline now. Sindhu is not allowing her opponent to take the pace of the shuttle.
17:45 (IST)
The Japanese coaches have asked Okuhara to go on the attack but nothing is working in her favour at the moment.
17:44 (IST)
Sindhu 14-2 Okuhara
The Japanese looks flustered. She has been unable to hit clean returns and her tossed-up push-clears have landed wide. India's South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun looks animated on the courtside.
17:41 (IST)
Sindhu has bulldozed Okuhara!
17:40 (IST)
Sindhu 10-2 Okuhara
Dream start, isn't it? Like Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu is mixing her strokes from the forecourt to deceive Okuhara. This is carnage!
17:40 (IST)
Sindhu 10-2 Okuhara
Dream start, isn't it? Like Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu is mixing her strokes from the forecourt to deceive Okuhara. This is carnage!
17:40 (IST)
Sindhu 10-2 Okuhara
Dream start, isn't it? Like Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu is mixing her strokes from the forecourt to deceive Okuhara. This is carnage!
17:39 (IST)
Sindhu 8-1 Okuhara
Sindhu has looked sharper in the early exchanges. Way ahead of Okuhara at the moment. Remember, she took Chen Yufei by surprise with this same on-court rampage.
17:36 (IST)
Sindhu 6-1 Okuhara
The Indian hits a deep smash towards Okuhara's right backline to extend her lead. Okuhara is feeling the pressure early on in the game.
17:35 (IST)
Sindhu 3-1 Okuhara
And here we go... Sindhu screams as Okuhara hits the net while returning a crosscourt slice. She has used all four corners of the court. Make that 4-1 now.
17:33 (IST)
“If this match is half as good as the 2017 final, we are in for a treat,” says commentator Gill Clark as both Sindhu and Okuhara enter the court. The players are warming up now. Clark has also mentioned 'third time lucky' on multiple occasions now. Will Sindhu be third time lucky then?
17:24 (IST)
It's time for us to turn our attention to arguably the most-anticipated clash of the day. Two-time silver medallist PV Sindhu takes on 2017 champion Nozomi Okuhara. The question is: Will Sindhu finally earn a gold medal at Worlds or will she succumb to Okuhara's steely defence?
17:17 (IST)
WOMEN'S DOUBLES
It was a nail-biter, surely!
In a repeat of last year's final, Matsumoto and Nagahara defeated fellow Japanese duo Fukushima and Hirota to win the women's doubles gold. It's heartbreak for Fukushima and Hirota as they suffer a third straight loss in the World Championships final.
Matsumoto and Nagahara become only the sixth women's doubles pair in the history to win back-to-back titles.
17:11 (IST)
Before we focus on the Sindhu vs Okuhara match, it's time to revisit the 73-shot rally in the 2017 final
17:05 (IST)
BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu's aggression up against Nozomi Okuhara's defence in Glasgow redux, writes Shivam Damohe}
PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara, the two finalists, have a point to prove in the final in Basel. It will be the first title of 2019 and the biggest one.
https://www.firstpost.com
16:58 (IST)
Form guide: Sindhu vs Okuhara
Both shuttlers had a first round-bye. Okuhara did not drop a game against former World No 2 Sung Ji Hyun and China’s He Bingjiao. Ratchanok Intanon stretched her all the way in an 80-minute semi-final encounter.
Sindhu too only dropped a game once in this tournament against the former World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals. Pai Yu Po, Beiwen Zhang and even Chen Yufei couldn't cause problems for the lanky Indian.
16:42 (IST)
The build-up: Sindhu and Okuhara at the Worlds
Sindhu has won a medal at four of the five previous Worlds she has played, and the player that has defeated her in each of those four editions has gone on to win the tournament. After announcing her arrival by clinching the Junior World Championships in 2012, Okuhara has a gold to her name and is assured of a medal in Basel.
16:35 (IST)
Update: Women's doubles
Fukushima and Hirota survive scare to take force a decider. After cruising 18-13, the duo made things difficult for themselves by allowing Matsumoto and Nagahara to level the scores. The second seeds squandered four game points, however, they finally managed to wrap it up 22-20.
16:32 (IST)
At the World Championships this year, Sindhu has shown why she is arguably now a 360° player, with hardly any weaknesses out there to be exploited, the better defensive game supplementing her naturally attacking play, writes Harshit Rakheja.}
PV Sindhu will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final and will look to avenge her 2017 World Championships loss to the Japanese shuttler
https://www.firstpost.com
16:29 (IST)
The build-up: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara
The biggest match for all the Indian fans is just moments away. All eyes will be on Sindhu. Okuhara has won it before, so she'll be relaxed. But here's where the challenge lies for Sindhu. To avoid hysteria; the panic mode.
16:03 (IST)
Update:
The defending champions Matsumoto and Nagahara take the opening game 21-11. They have been able to combine hassle-free. Also, they pounced on good counter-attacking opportunities.
15:31 (IST)
First up, it's the women's doubles final between Japanese pairs Mayu Matsumito-Wakana Nagahara and Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. The top seeds against the second seeds. This could be a cracker!
15:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the BWF World Championships. The final day is here with a series of quality matches. India's PV Sindhu looks to finally end her finals voodoo at the Worlds as she takes on 2017 champion Nozomi Okuhara. In the men's singles department, Kento Momota eyes title defence against Anders Antonsen of Denmark.
Mayu Matsumito-Wakana Nagahara of Japan take on compatriots Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the women's doubles final. Legendary men's doubles pair Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan face Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi, while Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong battle it out against Dechapol P and Sapsiree T of Thailand.