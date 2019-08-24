World Badminton Championships 2019 Highlights, semi-finals: PV Sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara enter final; B Sai Praneeth earns bronze

Okuhara beats Intanon: 17-21, 21-18, 21-15



The Japanese wizard scripts a fantastic comeback victory against the 2013 world champion to enter the women's singles final. Intanon looked like she's going to wrap it up in straight games at 18-18 in the second game, but Okuhara's steely defence made the difference.

It's going to be a repeat of 2017 World Championships final tomorrow as Okuhara takes on PV Sindhu. It was not long ago when the duo engaged in a marathon encounter two campaigns ago.

