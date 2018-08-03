Report: India's Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the quarter-finals, while Kidambi Srikanth suffered an upset in the pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton World Championships on Thursday.
Saina defeated Thai fourth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 21-19 in 47 minutes to enter the women's singles quarter-finals for a championship record eighth consecutive time.
Saina took her time to settle down and Intanon gave her a tough time in the early stages of the opening game. Intanon was leading 8-5 at one point, but Saina took six consecutive points to take the lead.
The Indian, a two-time World Championships medallist, continued to dominate after the break to take the first game by a comfortable margin.
The second game was a tighter affair with both players fighting neck and neck till the very end. But with the scores tied at 19-19, Saina took two back to back points to clinch the issue.
"Everywhere she was playing all those difficult shots that I have seen Ratchanok playing. I would say after 19 all, those two points I think Gopi Sir really played a big role there," she said.
"With those two points the strategy really mattered, the way he told me what to do and I just followed that I think the game really turned into my favour, but I would say the last two points were all about strategy."
Third-seeded Sindhu followed Saina's path to the last eight round after moving past South Korean ninth seed Sung Ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 in 42 minutes.
Sindhu caught a brilliant start, going 9-1 up in no time. Even though Sung improved her game after the mid-game interval, Sindhu held an 18-8 lead before pocketing the game 21-10.
In the second game, Sung looked determined, opening up a 9-2 lead. But Sindhu slowly picked momentum and equalised at the 13-point mark before leading 18-15. Sung continued to slide as she lost the second game 18-21.
"Overall it was a good match and there were a lot of rallies so I had to be consistent and very patient," the Indian, three-time medallist at the World Championships, said.
In the quarter-finals on Friday, Saina and Sindhu will meet Spanish seventh seed Carolina Marin and defending champion Nozomi Okuhara respectively. While two-time world champion Carolina defeated 15th seed Sayaka Sato of Japan 21-7, 21-13 in the third round, Okhuhara got past Goh Jin Wei 21-18, 22-20.
Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying will meet Chinese sixth seed He Bingjiao for a place in the semi-finals.
In the men's singles, World No 39 Daren Liew of Malaysian upset fifth-seeded Srikanth 18-21, 18-21 in 41 minutes. Liew upped the ante just after the mid-game interval in the first game, taking a 17-11 lead which proved vital as he won 21-18.
The second game witnessed a see-saw battle but Liew orchestrated a superb finish by winning three consecutive games when they were tied 18-18.
However, World No 26 B Sai Praneeth brought cheers to the Indian camp by defeating No 23 Hans-Kristian Vittinghus of Denmark 21-13, 21-11 in 39 minutes.
In the quarter-finals on Friday, Praneeth will take on Japanese rising star Kento Momota, who defeated Denmark's 16th seed Anders Antonsen 13-21, 21-17, 21-8.
Chinese legend Lin Dan suffered a 15-21, 9-21 defeat to compatriot third seed Shi Yuqi, who will meet Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen on Friday.
Defending champion and top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, two-time champion Chen Long will face-off in the Round-of-eight.
In the mixed doubles, unseeded mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini upset Malaysian seventh seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 20-22, 21-14, 21-6 in 59 minutes.
In the quarter-finals, Satwik-Ashwini will run into Chinese top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, who overcame Indonesian 12th seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-15, 21-13.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 10:42 AM
Highlights
Zheng and Huang enter semis
The top-seeded Chinese pair beats Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-17, 21-10 to assure hosts China of a medal in the mixed doubles department. The Indian duo fought hard in the opening game but couldn't match up to the level of their opponents.
Zheng and Huang win first game: 21-17
The Chinese pair wraps up the opening game after a superb mix of attack and defence. Zhang has been creating a lot of openings for Huang. Ashwini must try some variations in the second game.
Indians in action
9.50 am (Approximately) - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong
10.20 am (Approximately) - Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin
5.30 pm (Approximately) - B Sai Praneeth vs Kenta Momota
6.10 pm (Approximately) - PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara
10:42 (IST)
10:34 (IST)
15-7! The Chinese have clearly outsmarted Ashwini at the net. The Indian shuttler is unable to return and create openings.
10:31 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
8-3! The Chinese pair is mixing the shots well from both front and back, leaving no room for Ashwini and Satwik to find angles.
10:25 (IST)
4-2! The Chinese have started well as they look to open up a healthy lead over the Indian pair. Satwik and Ashwini could succumb under pressure in the second game, having let their opponents dictate rallies.
10:23 (IST)
10:19 (IST)
19-17! Satwik gifts a point to Zheng and Huang with yet another service fault. He looks at the chair umpire in disbelief.
10:17 (IST)
17-18! Satwik hits a towering smash to close the gap on Zheng and Huang's lead. However, they still trail by a single point in the opening game.
10:15 (IST)
17-14! Ashwini was caught in two minds there. Eventually, she decided to push the shuttle a little hard. Zheng and Huang look sharper than their opponents.
10:13 (IST)
13-14! This time, it's Ashwini who hits consecutive down-the-line smashes to catch Zheng by surprise.
10:12 (IST)
13-10! Satwik has covered the back of the court with ease here. Huang hasn't troubled the 17-year-old shuttler. The Indian pair trails by three points
10:09 (IST)
10:07 (IST)
6-9! Satwik switches his position and covers the net to trouble Huang, who struggled to retrieve from the forecourt.
10:05 (IST)
7-4! The Chinese pair has combined well from the net to force Ashwini and Satwik to make errors from the baseline.
10:01 (IST)
3-2! Zheng and Huang make a strong comeback to pip the Indian pair. Ashwini was tested at the net twice.
10:00 (IST)
2-0! Satwik and Ashwini have started the first game on a good note. The early net exchanges suggest that there's going to be tiring rallies as they progress further.
09:58 (IST)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa became just the second Indian mixed doubles pair after V Diju and Jwala Gutta to reach the quarter-finals at the World Championships after beating the seventh-seeded Malaysian pair of Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai yesterday.
The Indian duo notched a 20-22, 21-14, 21-6 win against the World No 8 pair. Satwik and Aswini also defeated them at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.
They take on the top-seeded Chinese combination of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong on Friday. Siwei and Yaqiong advanced after a comfortable 21-15, 21-13 win against Indonesia's Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja. The World No 1 pair is yet to drop a game in this tournament.
09:40 (IST)
Indians in action
09:22 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the quarter-final action of the BWF World Badminton Championships in Nanjing, China