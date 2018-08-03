Report: India's Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the quarter-finals, while Kidambi Srikanth suffered an upset in the pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton World Championships on Thursday.

Saina defeated Thai fourth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 21-19 in 47 minutes to enter the women's singles quarter-finals for a championship record eighth consecutive time.

Saina took her time to settle down and Intanon gave her a tough time in the early stages of the opening game. Intanon was leading 8-5 at one point, but Saina took six consecutive points to take the lead.

The Indian, a two-time World Championships medallist, continued to dominate after the break to take the first game by a comfortable margin.

The second game was a tighter affair with both players fighting neck and neck till the very end. But with the scores tied at 19-19, Saina took two back to back points to clinch the issue.

"Everywhere she was playing all those difficult shots that I have seen Ratchanok playing. I would say after 19 all, those two points I think Gopi Sir really played a big role there," she said.

"With those two points the strategy really mattered, the way he told me what to do and I just followed that I think the game really turned into my favour, but I would say the last two points were all about strategy."

Third-seeded Sindhu followed Saina's path to the last eight round after moving past South Korean ninth seed Sung Ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 in 42 minutes.

Sindhu caught a brilliant start, going 9-1 up in no time. Even though Sung improved her game after the mid-game interval, Sindhu held an 18-8 lead before pocketing the game 21-10.

In the second game, Sung looked determined, opening up a 9-2 lead. But Sindhu slowly picked momentum and equalised at the 13-point mark before leading 18-15. Sung continued to slide as she lost the second game 18-21.

"Overall it was a good match and there were a lot of rallies so I had to be consistent and very patient," the Indian, three-time medallist at the World Championships, said.

In the quarter-finals on Friday, Saina and Sindhu will meet Spanish seventh seed Carolina Marin and defending champion Nozomi Okuhara respectively. While two-time world champion Carolina defeated 15th seed Sayaka Sato of Japan 21-7, 21-13 in the third round, Okhuhara got past Goh Jin Wei 21-18, 22-20.

Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying will meet Chinese sixth seed He Bingjiao for a place in the semi-finals.

In the men's singles, World No 39 Daren Liew of Malaysian upset fifth-seeded Srikanth 18-21, 18-21 in 41 minutes. Liew upped the ante just after the mid-game interval in the first game, taking a 17-11 lead which proved vital as he won 21-18.

The second game witnessed a see-saw battle but Liew orchestrated a superb finish by winning three consecutive games when they were tied 18-18.

However, World No 26 B Sai Praneeth brought cheers to the Indian camp by defeating No 23 Hans-Kristian Vittinghus of Denmark 21-13, 21-11 in 39 minutes.

In the quarter-finals on Friday, Praneeth will take on Japanese rising star Kento Momota, who defeated Denmark's 16th seed Anders Antonsen 13-21, 21-17, 21-8.

Chinese legend Lin Dan suffered a 15-21, 9-21 defeat to compatriot third seed Shi Yuqi, who will meet Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen on Friday.

Defending champion and top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, two-time champion Chen Long will face-off in the Round-of-eight.

In the mixed doubles, unseeded mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini upset Malaysian seventh seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 20-22, 21-14, 21-6 in 59 minutes.

In the quarter-finals, Satwik-Ashwini will run into Chinese top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, who overcame Indonesian 12th seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-15, 21-13.

With inputs from IANS