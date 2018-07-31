Day 1 Report: Indian shuttlers enjoyed a comfortable outing on the opening day of the Badminton World Championship on Monday with HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma sailing into the second round of the men's singles while the doubles shuttlers also marched to the next round with ease.
Prannoy, seeded 11th in the tournament, hardly broke into a sweat in cruising past unseeded New Zealander Abhinav Manota in straight games 21-12, 21-11 in a match that lasted 28 minutes. He will next take on Brazilian Ygor Coelho in the second round.
Sameer also advanced comfortably to the next round after thrashing France's Lucas Corvee 21-13, 21-10 in a 39-minute affair.
There was good news from the doubles shuttlers too as the men's duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and the mixed doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, and Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the second round.
While Manu and Sumeeth defeated Bulgarian pair Daniel Nikolov and Ivan Rusev 21-13, 21-18 in the 26-minute affair, the mixed doubles combo of Pranaav and Sikki comfortably went past the Czech Republic duo of Jakub Bitman and Alzbeta Basova 21-17, 21-15 in a 30-minute tie.
Later in the day, Satwik and Ashwini floored Denmark's Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen 21-9, 22-20 in a tie that lasted 36 minutes.
In another mixed doubles tie, Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh beat Nigerians Enejoh Abah and Peace Orji 21-13, 21-12 comprehensively in 26 minutes while Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg defeated Canada's Toby NG and Rachel Honderich 21-19, 21-6 in 28 minutes.
However, it was curtains for the women's doubles pair of Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant, who lost their opening round clash 20-22, 14-21 to Turkey's Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci in 34 minutes.
Among others, top seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark enjoyed a comfortable 21-8, 21-7 win over Portugal's Duarte Anjo, while third seed and reigning All England Champion Shi Yuqi of China beat Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic 21-13, 21-11 to proceed to the second round.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 12:08 PM
Highlights
Brilliant victory for the Indian mixed double pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy.
From being one game down, they fought back to win the match 10-21, 21-17, 21-18 in 52 minutes
Court No 4 is clearly not lucky for Indians as yet another men's doubles pair bites the dust. India's Shlok Ramchandran and Arjun MR lost 14-21, 15-21 to Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia
What a comeback from Ratchanok Intanon. The former World Champion fought back from one game down and trailing 16-19 in the second to beat Mia Blichfeldt 16-21, 22-20, 21-10
Tough luck for the Indian men's doubles pair of Tarun Kona and Saurabh Sharma. They go down fighting 20-22, 21-18, 17-21 in a 51-minute encounter against Hong Kong's Or Chin Chung and Tang Chun Man
Kidambi Srikanth beats Nhat Nguyen 21-15, 21-16 in 37 minutes to advance into the next round
Meanwhile, on Court 4, the Indian pair of Tarun and Saurabh have enforced a decider in their men's doubles encounter with Hong Kong's Chin Chung/Chun Man.
Tarun/Saurabh won the game 21-18
How good has Kidambi Srikanth been in that opening game? He clinches the game 21-15! after winning seven successive points
Meanwhile, heartbreak for Indian fans as the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and Sikki have crashed out of the World Champions with a 16-21, 4-21 loss to the higher-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz and Gloria. Not the kind of start the Indian contingent would have expected, especially considering the excellent run on Day 1.
Indians in action
Court 1
10.30 am(Approximately) - Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag
3.30 pm (Approximately) - Kuhoo Garg/Ningshi Block Hazarika vs Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun
Court 2
1 pm (Approximately) - Saurabh Sharma/Anoushka Parikh vs Chan Peng Soon/ Goh Liu Ying
3 pm (Approximately) - Satwiksairaj rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge
Court 3
7.30 am - Pranaav jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy vs Hafiz Faizal vs Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
10 am - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Mark Lamsfuss/Josche Zurwonne
Court 4
8.20 am - Kona Tarun/Saurabh Sharma vs Or Chin Chung/Tang Chun Man
9.10 am - Arjun MR/Ramchandran Shlok vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
10 am - Rohan Kapoor/Kuhoo Garg vs Chris Adcock/Gabby Adcock
Court 5
8.20 am - Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen
11.40 am - Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram vs Debora Jille/Imke Van Der Aar
3 pm - Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Chiang Kai Hsin/Hung Shih Han
12:08 (IST)
5-5! Aliye Demirbag is clearly not overwhelmed by her opponent and has levelled the scores in the opening game. She has been mixing her shots well to pose probing questions to the Indian ace
12:03 (IST)
1-0! A misjudged leave from Saina Nehwal gives Aliye the first point of the match
11:58 (IST)
This is the first meeting between Saina and Aliye. The former silver and bronze medallist at the World Championships, Saina will look to better her record at the event
11:57 (IST)
World No 8 Saina Nehwal takes on Aliye who is eight years her junior and is ranked World No 72.
11:56 (IST)
Meanwhile, on Court 4, the nemesis for Indian shuttlers on Day 2, women's doubles pair of Poorvisha S Ram and Megha Jakkampudi take on Netherlands' Debora Jille and Imke van Der Aar
11:53 (IST)
It is time for one of the most anticipated matches of the day. India's Saina Nehwal takes on Turkey's Aliye Demirbag
11:12 (IST)
10:59 (IST)
Japan's Kenta Momota hardly breaks a sweat in his 21-13, 21-12 win over Ukrainian Artem Pochtarov
10:50 (IST)
What an impressive comeback by the Indian duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. After dropping the first game 10-21, the vibrant Indian pair fought back to win the second game 21-17 to enforce the decider in the match against 15th seeded Germans Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich
10:22 (IST)
Things are not looking on Court 4 as the Kuhoo/Rohan are one game down and are trailing 5-11 in the second in their match against the Adcocks
10:13 (IST)
The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have taken to the court (No 2 court) for their match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich
10:06 (IST)
Another Indian doubles pair in action on Court 4. The Russia Open 2018 runners-up Kuhoo Garg and Rohan Kapoor are up against the formidable pairing of Chris and Gabby Adcock
09:57 (IST)
09:53 (IST)
09:22 (IST)
The Tarun/Saurabh match is followed by another men's doubles clash between Arjun MR/Shlok Ramchandran and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
09:15 (IST)
09:13 (IST)
Meanwhile, on Court 1, the former World Champion Ratchanok Intanon digs her heels deep to push the match into a decider. Intanon fought back from 16-19 to clinch the 2nd game 22-20!
09:10 (IST)
09:03 (IST)
17-10! And once again, Kidambi Srikanth shows why he is such a powerhouse as he puts his foot on the pedal to race to a seven-point lead
08:56 (IST)
08:52 (IST)
4-4! A similar trend from the opening game follows in this game too. Srikanth opens up a lead and Nguyen manages to level the scores once again
08:48 (IST)
08:44 (IST)
Nhat Nguyen has levelled the scores at 13-13
08:41 (IST)
There is an upset of sorts happening on Court 1. The former World Champion Ratchanok Intanon loses the opening game 16-21 to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt
08:40 (IST)
12-9! Nguyen wins four straight points after the break to unsettle the Indian ace. Srikanth manages to wrest the serve from Nguyen to make it a 3-point lead
08:39 (IST)
Meanwhile, on Court 3, the Indian doubles pair of Tarun Kona and Saurabh Sharma lose the rollercoaster of an opening game 20-22 to Chin Chung/Tang Chun Man
08:36 (IST)
And it is Kidambi Srikanth who goes into the mid-game break with a six-point advantage. He leads 11-5!
08:33 (IST)
6-3! Four straight points there for Kidambi Srikanth as the Indian ace starts to open up an early lead in his tournament opener
08:30 (IST)
2-2! After taking a 2-0 lead in the opening game, Kidambi Srikanth has allowed Nguyen to level the scores almost immediately
08:19 (IST)
There are two matches involving Indians happening simultaneously on Court 4 and 5.
While Kona Tarun and Saurabh Sharma take on Hong Kong's Or Chin Chung Tang and Chun Man in the men's doubles, World No 5 Kidambi Srikanth faces Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in his tournament opener
08:09 (IST)
08:07 (IST)
In the first singles match on Court 1, fourth-seeded Thailand shuttler Ratchanok Intanon takes on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt
08:03 (IST)
On Court 3, the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are in trouble against the 12th seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.
The Indian pair has lost the first game 21-16
08:02 (IST)
07:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second day's action from the BWF World Badminton Championships that is happening in Nanjing, China