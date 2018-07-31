Day 1 Report: Indian shuttlers enjoyed a comfortable outing on the opening day of the Badminton World Championship on Monday with HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma sailing into the second round of the men's singles while the doubles shuttlers also marched to the next round with ease.
Prannoy, seeded 11th in the tournament, hardly broke into a sweat in cruising past unseeded New Zealander Abhinav Manota in straight games 21-12, 21-11 in a match that lasted 28 minutes. He will next take on Brazilian Ygor Coelho in the second round.
Sameer also advanced comfortably to the next round after thrashing France's Lucas Corvee 21-13, 21-10 in a 39-minute affair.
There was good news from the doubles shuttlers too as the men's duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and the mixed doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, and Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the second round.
While Manu and Sumeeth defeated Bulgarian pair Daniel Nikolov and Ivan Rusev 21-13, 21-18 in the 26-minute affair, the mixed doubles combo of Pranaav and Sikki comfortably went past the Czech Republic duo of Jakub Bitman and Alzbeta Basova 21-17, 21-15 in a 30-minute tie.
Later in the day, Satwik and Ashwini floored Denmark's Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen 21-9, 22-20 in a tie that lasted 36 minutes.
In another mixed doubles tie, Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh beat Nigerians Enejoh Abah and Peace Orji 21-13, 21-12 comprehensively in 26 minutes while Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg defeated Canada's Toby NG and Rachel Honderich 21-19, 21-6 in 28 minutes.
However, it was curtains for the women's doubles pair of Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant, who lost their opening round clash 20-22, 14-21 to Turkey's Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci in 34 minutes.
Among others, top seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark enjoyed a comfortable 21-8, 21-7 win over Portugal's Duarte Anjo, while third seed and reigning All England Champion Shi Yuqi of China beat Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic 21-13, 21-11 to proceed to the second round.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 08:19 AM
Highlights
Meanwhile, heartbreak for Indian fans as the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and Sikki have crashed out of the World Champions with a 16-21, 4-21 loss to the higher-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz and Gloria. Not the kind of start the Indian contingent would have expected, especially considering the excellent run on Day 1.
Indians in action
Court 1
10.30 am(Approximately) - Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag
3.30 pm (Approximately) - Kuhoo Garg/Ningshi Block Hazarika vs Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun
Court 2
1 pm (Approximately) - Saurabh Sharma/Anoushka Parikh vs Chan Peng Soon/ Goh Liu Ying
3 pm (Approximately) - Satwiksairaj rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge
Court 3
7.30 am - Pranaav jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy vs Hafiz Faizal vs Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
10 am - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Mark Lamsfuss/Josche Zurwonne
Court 4
8.20 am - Kona Tarun/Saurabh Sharma vs Or Chin Chung/Tang Chun Man
9.10 am - Arjun MR/Ramchandran Shlok vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
10 am - Rohan Kapoor/Kuhoo Garg vs Chris Adcock/Gabby Adcock
Court 5
8.20 am - Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen
11.40 am - Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram vs Debora Jille/Imke Van Der Aar
3 pm - Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Chiang Kai Hsin/Hung Shih Han
08:19 (IST)
There are two matches involving Indians happening simultaneously on Court 4 and 5.
While Kona Tarun and Saurabh Sharma take on Hong Kong's Or Chin Chung Tang and Chun Man in the men's doubles, World No 5 Kidambi Srikanth faces Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in his tournament opener
08:09 (IST)
08:07 (IST)
In the first singles match on Court 1, fourth-seeded Thailand shuttler Ratchanok Intanon takes on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt
08:03 (IST)
On Court 3, the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are in trouble against the 12th seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.
The Indian pair has lost the first game 21-16
08:02 (IST)
07:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second day's action from the BWF World Badminton Championships that is happening in Nanjing, China