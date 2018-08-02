Day 3 report: Indian stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu registered contrasting wins to enter the third round of the men's and women's singles at the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.
Srikanth registered a hard-fought win over Pablo Abian of Spain while Sindhu had a much easier day in office, easing to a straight games victory over Fitriani of Indonesia.
The fifth-seeded Srikanth needed more than an hour to clinch a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 victory over his unseeded opponent.
He will face another unseeded opponent in American Daren Liew in the next round. The American defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-16, 21-16 in the second round.
The first game was a closely fought see-saw affair before Srikanth clinched four back-to-back points to reach game point at 20-13. Although the Spaniard managed to reduce the deficit, it was not enough to prevent the Indian from taking the opening game.
Abian made a strong comeback in the second game. He went into the break with a narrow 11-10 lead and took the game away from Srikanth immediately after the restart with an awe-inspiring run of seven consecutive points.
The third and decisive game was also a neck-and-neck fight, but the Indian held his own in the closing stages to clinch the issue.
Later in the day, Sindhu did not encounter too many problems, registering a 21-14, 21-9 victory over Fitriani.
The only period of the match when Fitriani managed to match Sindhu was during the early stages of the opening game. But Sindhu took charge after the break, taking six consecutive points to build up a comfortable lead which she never relinquished.
The Hyderabad shuttler completely dominated the second game, scoring almost at will to simply blow away the Indonesian's challenge.
But it was curtains for other Indians in action on Wednesday. In the men's singles Sameer Verma lost 21-17, 21-14 to veteran Chinese star Lin Dan while HS Prannoy went down 21-8, 16-21, 15-21 to Ygor Coelho of Brazil.
In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting by a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 margin to eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark.
In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-14, 21-15 to the second-seeded Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:12 PM
Highlights
Saina Nehwal enters quarter-finals
The Indian shuttler outmuscled Intanon of Thailand 21-16, 21-18 to enter her eighth World Championships quarter-finals. Nehwal relied on her retrieving ability and her shot-selection from both front and backcourt to unsettle the Thai ace in both the games.
She faces Carolina Marin next.
Saina Nehwal wins first game: 21-16
The three-time World Championship medallist takes a 1-0 lead with a classy display despite making a slow start. She's has been dominant in terms of rallies and netplays.
Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy enter quarters
The unseeded Indian pair defeated seventh seeds Goh Huang and Shevon Lai 20-22, 21-14, 21-6 to book a spot in their first ever World Championships quarter-finals. Ashwini and Satwik could've wrapped up the match in straight games had they won points while leading 19-17 in the opening game.
16:12 (IST)
8-7! Srikanth holds a slender one-point lead over Liew as we approach the mid-game break of the opening game.
16:09 (IST)
16:06 (IST)
4-2! Kidambi Srikanth has upped his game after losing the opening game. He opens up a two-point lead over Liew
16:02 (IST)
India's Kidambi Srikanth loses the first game 18-21 against Darren Liew. The Malaysian shuttler has always got the better of Srikanth in their previous encounters
15:56 (IST)
15:51 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's Kidambi Srikanth is in action against Darren Liew of Malaysia. He has lost to Darren on two occasions.
15:49 (IST)
17-18! Intanon wins four straight points to close the gap on Nehwal's lead. It's not over yet. She's dragged her shots wide but just inside the tramlines.
15:47 (IST)
16-13! Nehwal isn't allowing Intanon to hit crosscourt slice the way the Thai ace was doing in the opening game. The Indian shuttler has played smartly throughout.
15:43 (IST)
14-11! Despite a lengthy conversation with her coach, Intanon is yet to find answers to Nehwal's variations of strokes. Nehwal has looked comfortable from the mid-court area.
15:40 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
9-5! Nehwal has been a notch above Intanon in the early exchanges and deserves to lead by four points against a hapless Intanon.
15:33 (IST)
4-1! Purposeful movements from Nehwal is still causing troubles for Intanon, who seems off-colour today. She hasn't been able to unsettle Nehwal for long.
15:31 (IST)
15:26 (IST)
19-14! Nehwal is inching closer to winning the opening game. She has maintained the pressure on Thailand with purposeful movement and shot-selection.
15:25 (IST)
17-13! Intanon has been forced to adjust a little bit which is allowing Nehwal to play delicate net shots.
15:21 (IST)
15-11! Nehwal maintains her lead as Intanon's push-clears land wide of the backcourt. She is playing against the wind and it's causing problems.
15:19 (IST)
14-10! Intanon is trying to go for shorter rallies to unsettle Nehwal, who is a bit apprehensive on her right side.
15:17 (IST)
15:14 (IST)
10-8! Five straight points for Nehwal as Intanon struggles to lift the shuttle for the tramlines. She's hit the net twice now.
15:14 (IST)
8-8! Nehwal levels the score with a couple of push clears towards Intanon's backhand corner.
15:12 (IST)
7-5! According to the commentators, both the players are wounded and the quickest shuttler will have the last laugh. Saina loves to retrieve and relies so much on her foot movements. It'll be interesting to see how she covers the court today. She trails by two points
15:09 (IST)
4-3! Ratchanok Intanon is playing some defensive strokes, to begin with. Saina, on the other hand, has been pushed towards the backcourt.
15:02 (IST)
Nehwal vs Intanon
India's Saina Nehwal takes on World No 4 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand next. This will be their 15th meeting on the international circut. Nehwal enjoys a 9-5 lead in the overall head-to-head meetings against the Thai ace, having won the last three encounters.
12:39 (IST)
12:23 (IST)
Ashwini and Satwik have upped their game after losing the first game by a whisker. Looks like coach Tan Kim Her has noticed the weak points in Goh and Shevon's game.
The Indian pair has an 11-4 lead at the mid-game break of the decider.
12:16 (IST)
Ashwini and Satwik force the match into the deciding game
After losing the opening game narrowly (20-22), the Indian pair claims the second game 21-14. A much better performance by Ashwini as she created an opening for Satwik regularly, allowing the 17-year-old shuttler to take control of rallies.
12:05 (IST)
At the mid-game break of the second game, it's Ashwini and Satwik with an 11-9 lead over Goh and Shevon. The Indian pair has looked comfortable at the net after hesitating in the first game.
11:57 (IST)
Ashwini and Satwik lose the opening game 20-22. Goh and Shevon squandered their lead after the mid-game interval but got themselves back at 19-19. The Indian pair should've closed it quickly.
The second game gets underway.
11:40 (IST)
India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are in action against Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jamie Lai of Malaysia.
10:41 (IST)
10:37 (IST)
Second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeats Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-12, 21-12. The Japanese players are proving their worth in China.
09:51 (IST)
Defending champion Viktor Axelsen gets past NIG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-19, 21-18 to enter the quarter-finals. The Danish shuttler was tested in both the games but Angus couldn't score points towards the end.
09:01 (IST)
In the first match of the day, World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying defeated 2018 India Open winner Beiwen Zhang of USA 21-19, 21-14 to enter the quarter-finals.
08:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the World Badminton Championships in Nanjing. It's the pre-quarters today and India's PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action.
Other big names like Lin Dan, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying and Nozomi Okuhara take the court for their respective clashes.
We'll be providing you with the live score and updates.