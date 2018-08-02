Saina Nehwal's reaction:



"Good win..very good win! Of course, Ratchanok is known for her deceptive kind of game and I think in the second game 18-14 the game was kind of going the way I wanted. I was kind of playing a good attack and I was retrieving quite a few difficult shots but suddenly I saw her play more fearlessly. I think she just felt that now that the game is going so I should give my best...everywhere she was playing all those difficult shots that I have seen Ratchanok playing....I would say after 19 all, those two points I think Gopi Sir really played a big role there. With those two points, the strategy really mattered, the way he told me what to do and I just followed that I think the game really turned into my favour, but I would say the last two points were all about strategy."

On her next match with Marin:

"She is a very quick and an aggressive player, I am playing her after a long time (last played in Denmark Open) It will be a challenging match for me, not an easy one. She including all the others are Champions and great players; I would like to give my best."