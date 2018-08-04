Women's singles star PV Sindhu was the lone Indian to enter the semi-finals of the Badminton World Championships, with Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa losing in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Third seed Sindhu, facing Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated her at the previous edition's final, won 21-17, 21-19 in 58 minutes.
In both games, Okuhara was strong at the beginning but once Sindhu caught up with her, the Japanese failed to control the Hyderabadi, who came into the match with a 6-5 record in head-to-head.
In the semi-final, three-time World Championships medallist Sindhu will take on another Japanese, second seed Akane Yamaguchi, who ousted Chinese fifth seed Chen Yufei with a 21-13, 17-21, 21-16 victory in an hour and eight minutes.
Earlier in the day, Saina, the 10th seed, was outclassed by Spanish seventh seed and two-time world champion Carolina Marin, who cruised to a 21-6, 21-11 victory in 31 minutes to move into the last four round.
The win was Spaniard Carolina's fifth in 10 meetings against the veteran Indian, a two-time medallist at the World Championships.
On Saturday, Carolina will meet China's sixth seed He Bingjiao, who eliminated top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei with a 21-18, 7-21, 21-13 win.
With five titles from six events this year, Tai headed into the World Championships as the overwhelming favourite. However He, world no. 7, had a better start by narrowly taking the first game 21-18, reports Xinhua news agency.
In the second game, Tai appeared to have things under control with an 8-0 lead and eventually leveled the match by winning the set 21-7.
But Tai fell apart again in the decisive set as He maintained the lead from the early start and cruised to victory, the biggest upset at this year's tournament so far.
"Today I made several mistakes in the third set, and also had some simple faults in the opening set," admitted Tai. It's only the second loss for Tai this year in 36 matches.
India also had disappointments in the mixed doubles, with the unseeded pair of Satwik and Ashwini falling to Chinese top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong 17-21, 10-21 in 36 minutes.
In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth lost 12-21, 12-21 in 39 minutes to Japanese sixth seed Kento Momota. The Indian couldn't match up to the speed, accuracy and power of the rising star from Japan.
Top seed Viktor Axelsen was edged out by China's two-time world champion Chen Long as the Dane became the fourth reigning world No.1 to bid farewell to the tournament. Chen prevailed 21-19, 21-11 in 59 minutes.
Axelsen was the attacking side in the majority of the match, jumping up high to unleash ultra-fast smashes from time to time. But Chen's patience paid off as the Dane committed frequent faults, which made him swing his racket with anxiety.
Chen seized the game point at 20-18 when Axelsen's return was called out and the video review said the same. The eighth seed successfully converted the game point and earned himself a 1-0 advantage.
Chen sustained his momentum into the second game while the defending champion was still troubled by errors. A last "out!" by the line judge confirmed Axelsen's elimination after an 11-21 loss.
Chen Long will take on compatriot Shi Yuqi in the semi-finals on Saturday after the latter got past Chinese Taipei's seventh seed Chou Tien Chen 16-21, 21-15, 21-18.
Chen, the Olympic gold medallist holds a 4-1 head-to-head advantage against his teammate but was bested in their last encounter in the quarter-finals of the All-England Open this year.
22-22!
Yamaguchi produces one of the worst serves of the tournament. Meanwhile, Sindhu fails to finish the rally.
20-20! Oh, come on!
This time, Yamaguchi gets one back to level the scores. Sindhu's slice at the net wasn't enough.
18-19! SIX STRAIGHT POINTS FOR SINDHU
Yamaguchi squanders her comfortable lead over the Indian shuttler. Sindhu is fighting her way back into the match with a series of attacking strokes from the net.
IT'S 19-19!
17-19! Yamaguchi's crosscourt clear has been intercepted smartly by Sindhu as she hits a down-the-line smash.
19:17 (IST)
15-19! Good challenge by Sindhu. The linesman had called it out. The Indian shuttler is doing everything she can to push Yamaguchi towards the back.
18-12! Yamaguchi hits a crisp crosscourt shot to earn another quick point. Sindhu's defensive game has been disappointing in the second game.
16-12! Now that could be a costly error. Sindhu tries to hit a drop shot but the shuttle hits the frame and lands inside.
14-9! Yamaguchi's wonderful crosscourt headshot from the forecourt leaves Sindhu baffled. The quality of shots played by the Japanese has been top notch.
19:08 (IST)
6-8! Sindhu has pushed Yamaguchi towards the backcourt to find openings. It looks like a successful strategy as she wins consecutive points to close the gap on the Japanese's lead.
7-3! A straight down-the-line smash by Yamaguchi to extend her lead over Sindhu. The Indian shuttler looks back at coach Pullela Gopichand who is asking his ward to stay calm.
6-2! Sindhu makes an unforced error at the net. That's a four-point lead for Yamaguchi, who is looking sharp again.
4-1! Yamaguchi takes an early lead and for the second time in this match, Sindhu is taking time to settle down.
19-13! Sindhu is looking comfortable from the mid-court position. She is able to lift the shuttle from every angle, which is frustrating Yamaguchi.
17-12! Great defence and even better attack from Sindhu. The Indian has been retrieving from the net with ease and that's causing a few problems for Yamaguchi.
15-12! Six of the last eight points have gone in favour of Sindhu. Yamaguchi is misjudging the shots on the sidelines.
13-12! Yamaguchi attacks with vengeance but misses her smash. She hits the shuttle wide and Sindhu takes a one-point lead now.
18:45 (IST)
10-10! Oh, this game is going down the wire. Nothing to separate between Sindhu and Yamaguchi here. Both players have been stretched at the forecourt.
7-8! Well, well, well.
Sindhu is now only one point adrift. She's made her way to the match with maturity. A calculated approach by the Indian shuttler.
8-4! A tiring rally and Yamaguchi finishes it with a flat smash down the tramline. Sindhu must avoid prolonging rallies against a retriever like Yamaguchi. She trails by four points
3-5! Sindhu is recollecting herself after giving away five straight points. That should settle some nerves there.
5-0! Yamaguchi is bossing the court at the moment as Sindhu looks pretty nervous on the other side of the net.
18:34 (IST)
PV Sindhu takes the court to face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semis
It's one-way traffic at the moment here.
Rejuvenated Marin leads 11-5 over He Bingjiao at the mid-game break of the decider. She's on fire!
Marin enters the mid-game break with a five-point advantage at 11-6. She has switched gears in the second game to find balance.
11-7! The Chinese shuttler has a four-point advantage over Marin, whose attacking strokes haven't been sharp enough to stretch He.
17:19 (IST)
Former champion Carolina Marin is in action against home favourite He Bingjiao in the women's singles semi-finals.
The Spaniard enjoys a 3-1 lead over He in the overall head-to-head meetings.
Japan's Kento Momota wins the opening game 21-16 against Daren Liew. Momota struggled to unsettle the Malaysian until he surged ahead with the lead at 15-13.
16:06 (IST)
The second session has begun...
Malaysia's Daren Liew takes on an in-form Kento Momota, who won the Indonesia Open and Asia Championships earlier this year. The Malaysian has been on a dream run, having defeated Jonatan Christie and Kidambi Srikanth in the first and third round respectively.
13:58 (IST)
Shi Yuqi enters final
The third seed Chinese beats the two-time former world champion Chen Long 21-11, 21-17 in 45 minutes. Shi breached the impenetrable defence of his compatriot to enter his maiden Worlds final
13:13 (IST)
In the men's singles tie, Shi Yuqi takes the first game 21-11 against compatriot and two-time former world champion Chen Long.
13:11 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of World Badminton Championships 2018. It's the semi-finals today, where we have a host of top-class shuttlers in action. India's PV Sindhu will be in action later in the day (6:00 pm) as she faces Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
Stay tuned for all the updates.