Day 2 Report: Indian stars Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective matches at the Badminton World Championships on Tuesday.
Saina defeated Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in straight games to enter the third round of the women's singles category.
Saina fought off a brave effort from her Turkish opponent to cruise to a 21-17, 21-18 victory in just 39 minutes.
The opening game saw a tough battle in the early stages before Saina produced a four-point burst to lead 14-10. She held on to the advantage till the end to win the game.
Saina showcased her class in the second game, scoring at ease as she romped to a win.
The Hyderabad-based Indian is expected to face a tougher challenge in the next round where she will meet an experienced opponent in fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia.
Ratchanok staged a strong comeback to win a tough encounter against the impressive Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.
The nail-biting see-saw battle, which lasted an hour and 16 minutes, saw Ratchanok carve out a 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 victory.
In the men's singles category, Srikanth took 37 minutes to defeat Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in straight games.
The Indian, who advanced to the second round, did not have to sweat too much on his way to a 21-15, 21-16 victory over his unseeded opponent.
Srikanth forced the early advantage, taking four consecutive points to open up a 7-2 lead before increasing the gap to 11-5. Nguyen staged a strong fight-back with two four-point streaks of his own to level the scores at 13-13.
He subsequently took a slender lead at 15-14, but the Indian came up with an impressive run of seven back to back points to take the opening game.
The second game saw a neck and neck battle till the halfway stage when the two players went into the break with Srikanth in possession of a 11-9 lead.
The Indian came out all guns blazing after the resumption, taking six consecutive points to open up a comfortable 17-10 advantage. Although Nguyen closed the gap to within two points, Srikanth produced another late burst to wrap up the match.
Srikanth will be up against Pablo Abian of Spain in the next round. The unseeded Spaniard defeated Toby Penty of England 21-18, 21-6 in his campaign opener.
In the mixed doubles competition, the unseeded Indian pair of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh lost to eighth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia by an 18-21, 11-21 margin in 36 minutes.
It was curtains for Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy as well, since they lost 16-21, 4-21 to 12th seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:07 PM
Highlights
Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen beat Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty: 21-18, 15-21, 21-16
It was a strong show by the young Indian pair but the Danes had the last laugh. Astrup and Rasmussen were a bit better on the net and that made the difference.
Astrup-Rasmussen win first game: 21-18
The Danes take the opening game against Sawtik and Chirag, who made a late comeback to draw level at 18-18. However, they succumbed to pressure in the dying stages of the game.
Kidambi Srikanth labours into the third round
What a game that was? The fortune swung both ways for quite some time, even till the mid-game interval of the decider, but then Srikanth switched gears and dictated the entire proceedings. Srikanth won the match 21-15, 12-21, 21-14
Indians in action
7.30 am - Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian
11.30 am (approximately) - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen
12.30 pm (approximately) - Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota
1.20 pm (approximately) - HS Prannoy vs Ygor Coelho
1.50 pm (approximately) - PV Sindhu vs Fitriani Fitriani
3 pm (approximately) - Sai Praneeth vs Luis Enrique Penalver
3 pm (approximately) - Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy vs Takuto Inoue/Yuki Kaneko
3.10 pm (approximately) - Sameer Verma vs Lin Dan
15:04 (IST)
Ygor Coelho upsets HS Prannoy: 8-21, 21-16, 21-15
The unseeded Brazilian shuttler sends the attacking Indian packing after a well-deserved win in three games. This is an upset. A big one!
14:54 (IST)
HS Prannoy and women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy are in action now
Prannoy's match has entered the third game as he trails 12-12 against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.
Meanwhile, Ashwini and Sikki are struggling against Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. They trail 7-14 in the opening game.
14:38 (IST)
Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen beat Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty: 21-18, 15-21, 21-16
It was a strong show by the young Indian pair but the Danes had the last laugh. Astrup and Rasmussen were a bit better on the net and that made the difference.
14:29 (IST)
17-11! The Danes have set each other up nicely to pile up pressure on Satwik and Chirag. Astrup's timing and angles have been accurate.
14:28 (IST)
15-10! A healthy five-point lead for Astrup and Rasmussen in the deciding game. They've been mixing their shots wisely.
14:26 (IST)
14:23 (IST)
9-6! Astrup and Rasmussen are finding angles to hit winners. The rallies have been longer than usual.
14:21 (IST)
5-5!
The decider is bringing the best out of both the pairs. 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, and now this.
14:15 (IST)
14:15 (IST)
14:11 (IST)
19-15! Satwik has been hitting the shuttle with so much power that it's impossible for the Danes to defend. Two more points and the match enters the decider.
14:09 (IST)
13-16! Both the pairs have covered the court with ease post the mid-game break. Both Satwik and Astrup are so quick at the net.
14:05 (IST)
13-8! Astrup makes a rare error at the net as his high flick hits the frame. The Danish pair seems to have taken their foot off the gas.
14:02 (IST)
The Indians take the lead!
14:00 (IST)
7-5! The Danes are slowly clawing back into the game. Satwik and Chirag must prolong the rallies to dictate the pace of the game.
13:57 (IST)
4-1! Great start for Satwik and Chirag in the second game. They've been aggressive in their approach and have managed to unsettle the Danes early on.
13:55 (IST)
Astrup-Rasmussen win first game: 21-18
The Danes take the opening game against Sawtik and Chirag, who made a late comeback to draw level at 18-18. However, they succumbed to pressure in the dying stages of the game.
13:49 (IST)
18-18!
And we're back to square one. Satwik and Chirag have closed the gap on Astrup and Rasmussen's lead. They look sharper than ever now.
13:48 (IST)
15-17! There have been some great net exchanges but Chirag has mishit a few shots from the forecourt. The Danes have targeted the backcourt.
13:43 (IST)
12-14! Satwik and Chirag are doing their best to close the gap but the Danes have successfully maintained their lead in the opening game. The Indian duo looks more confident after the interval.
13:39 (IST)
9-11! Three points on the trot for the Indian duo
Satwik and Chirag combine brilliantly to close the gap on the Danish pair's lead. Chirag switched positions and Astrup was caught napping at the net
13:37 (IST)
13:34 (IST)
9-5! Some miscommunication there between Satwik and Chirag as they hesitate at the baseline. They trail by four points as we approach the mid-game interval.
13:32 (IST)
8-2! A six-point lead for the Danes now. Both Satwik and Chirag need to attack more to unsettle the aggressive Astrup and Rasmussen.
13:31 (IST)
4-2! The Danish duo opens up a two-point lead over Satwik and Chirag with some explosive smashes. They are finishing the attacks, while the Indian shuttlers are struggling to defend
13:27 (IST)
Time for some men's doubles action:
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen of Denmark in the R32.
Can the young Indian boys handle the pressure?
12:28 (IST)
Japan's Akane Yamaguchi enters the last-16 with a 21-17, 21-10 win over Fabienne Deprez of Germany. Yamaguchi was slow to react at the net but eventually got into the groove in the second stanza.
11:56 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
Two-time world champion Chen Long registers a straight-games victory over Phetpradab Khosit in 50 minutes. It was a rather slow start for Chen, who was tested in the first few net exchanges. Khosit tried to attack from the net but the Chinese shutter did enough to create openings for winners. With that win, Chen enters the last-16.
10:31 (IST)
Japan's in-form Kento Momota thwarts Austria's Luka Wraber 21-8, 21-10. The Japanese looks in brilliant touch since returning to the international circuit. He is here to make his mark again.
10:29 (IST)
Defending champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan eases past Canada's Rachel Honderich 21-11, 21-9 to enter the Round of 16.
09:45 (IST)
Home favourite Chen Yufei beats Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-17, 22-20 to enter the next round. The Chinese ace struggled in the second game but mixed her shots smartly to wrap up the match in straight games.
08:54 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth labours into the third round
What a game that was? The fortune swung both ways for quite some time, even till the mid-game interval of the decider, but then Srikanth switched gears and dictated the entire proceedings. Srikanth won the match 21-15, 12-21, 21-14
08:39 (IST)
14-12! Is this the time for Srikanth to change gears?
Five out of the next six points for Srikanth there. Two brilliant straight smashes off the bat of the Indian ace has put him in good stead, for now. The aggression of the Spaniard is rubbing off on Srikanth who is giving guttural cries of his own now
08:35 (IST)
11-9! Srikanth in trouble
The pumped-up Pablo Abian is clearly proving to be quite a handful for the Indian ace. The expressive Spaniard goes into the mid-game interval of the decider with a 2-point advantage over an extremely sketchy Srikanth
08:27 (IST)
On Court 2, Kidambi Srikanth is in a fierce battle with Spaniard Pablo Abian. While Srikanth sailed through the first game to win 21-15, he struggled in the second that saw Abian hardly breaking a sweat while winning 21-12.
08:26 (IST)
Indians in action
7.30 am - Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian
11.30 am (approximately) - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen
12.30 pm (approximately) - Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota
1.20 pm (approximately) - HS Prannoy vs Ygor Coelho
1.50 pm (approximately) - PV Sindhu vs Fitriani Fitriani
3 pm (approximately) - Sai Praneeth vs Luis Enrique Penalver
3 pm (approximately) - Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy vs Takuto Inoue/Yuki Kaneko
3.10 pm (approximately) - Sameer Verma vs Lin Dan
07:56 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Day 3's action of the BWF World Badminton Championships at Nanjing, China