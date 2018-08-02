Day 3 report: Indian stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu registered contrasting wins to enter the third round of the men's and women's singles at the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.
Srikanth registered a hard-fought win over Pablo Abian of Spain while Sindhu had a much easier day in office, easing to a straight games victory over Fitriani of Indonesia.
The fifth-seeded Srikanth needed more than an hour to clinch a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 victory over his unseeded opponent.
He will face another unseeded opponent in American Daren Liew in the next round. The American defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-16, 21-16 in the second round.
The first game was a closely fought see-saw affair before Srikanth clinched four back-to-back points to reach game point at 20-13. Although the Spaniard managed to reduce the deficit, it was not enough to prevent the Indian from taking the opening game.
Abian made a strong comeback in the second game. He went into the break with a narrow 11-10 lead and took the game away from Srikanth immediately after the restart with an awe-inspiring run of seven consecutive points.
The third and decisive game was also a neck-and-neck fight, but the Indian held his own in the closing stages to clinch the issue.
Later in the day, Sindhu did not encounter too many problems, registering a 21-14, 21-9 victory over Fitriani.
The only period of the match when Fitriani managed to match Sindhu was during the early stages of the opening game. But Sindhu took charge after the break, taking six consecutive points to build up a comfortable lead which she never relinquished.
The Hyderabad shuttler completely dominated the second game, scoring almost at will to simply blow away the Indonesian's challenge.
But it was curtains for other Indians in action on Wednesday. In the men's singles Sameer Verma lost 21-17, 21-14 to veteran Chinese star Lin Dan while HS Prannoy went down 21-8, 16-21, 15-21 to Ygor Coelho of Brazil.
In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting by a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 margin to eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark.
In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-14, 21-15 to the second-seeded Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:39 PM
Highlights
12:39 (IST)
Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy enter quarters
The unseeded Indian pair defeated seventh seeds Goh Huang and Shevon Lai 20-22, 21-14, 21-6 to book a spot in their first ever World Championships quarter-finals. Ashwini and Satwik could've wrapped up the match in straight games had they won points while leading 19-17 in the opening game.
12:23 (IST)
Ashwini and Satwik have upped their game after losing the first game by a whisker. Looks like coach Tan Kim Her has noticed the weak points in Goh and Shevon's game.
The Indian pair has an 11-4 lead at the mid-game break of the decider.
12:16 (IST)
Ashwini and Satwik force the match into the deciding game
After losing the opening game narrowly (20-22), the Indian pair claims the second game 21-14. A much better performance by Ashwini as she created an opening for Satwik regularly, allowing the 17-year-old shuttler to take control of rallies.
12:05 (IST)
At the mid-game break of the second game, it's Ashwini and Satwik with an 11-9 lead over Goh and Shevon. The Indian pair has looked comfortable at the net after hesitating in the first game.
11:57 (IST)
Ashwini and Satwik lose the opening game 20-22. Goh and Shevon squandered their lead after the mid-game interval but got themselves back at 19-19. The Indian pair should've closed it quickly.
The second game gets underway.
11:40 (IST)
India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are in action against Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jamie Lai of Malaysia.
10:41 (IST)
10:37 (IST)
Second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeats Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-12, 21-12. The Japanese players are proving their worth in China.
09:51 (IST)
Defending champion Viktor Axelsen gets past NIG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-19, 21-18 to enter the quarter-finals. The Danish shuttler was tested in both the games but Angus couldn't score points towards the end.
09:01 (IST)
In the first match of the day, World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying defeated 2018 India Open winner Beiwen Zhang of USA 21-19, 21-14 to enter the quarter-finals.
08:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the World Badminton Championships in Nanjing. It's the pre-quarters today and India's PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action.
Other big names like Lin Dan, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying and Nozomi Okuhara take the court for their respective clashes.
We'll be providing you with the live score and updates.