World Badminton Championships 2018: Lin Dan makes light work of Mark Caljouw, Viktor Axelsen sees off Duarte Nuno Anjo in 26 minutes

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 30, 2018 14:51:56 IST

Nanjing: Chinese superstar Lin Dan rolled back the years and made a fast start to his challenge at the badminton World Championships on Monday.

Lin Dan got off to a stellar start in the opening round of the Badminton World Championships in Nanjing, beating Mark Caljouw. AFP

The 34-year-old is seeking a sixth world title. In front of a partisan crowd in Nanjing, "Super Dan" made light work of Dutchman Mark Caljouw, winning 21-14, 21-14 in 49 minutes.

Viktor Axelsen, the top seed and reigning champion from Denmark, was even more emphatic, needing just 26 minutes to thrash Duarte Nuno Anjo of Portugal 21-8, 21-7 in a mismatch.

Also safely through on the first day of action was China's third seed Shi Yuqi, a comfortable 21-13, 21-11 winner over Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:51 PM

