World Badminton Championships 2018: HS Prannoy, Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy off to winning start, advance to second round

Nanjing: HS Prannoy started his campaign at the World Championship in style beating New Zealand's Abhinav Manota in straight games to enter the second round on Monday at the event held in Nanjing.

Prannoy, who is currently world No 11, saw off Abhinav 21-12 21-11 in a lop-sided contest that lasted just 28 minutes.

Men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, who recently enjoyed success at the BWF Lagos International, defeated the Bulgarian duo Daniel Nikolov and Ivan Rusev 21-13 21-18 to also make it to the second round.

However, Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant went down fighting 20-22 14-21 to Turkey's Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci in 34 minutes in the women's doubles competition.