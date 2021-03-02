World Athletics president Sebastian Coe welcomes roadmap for Russian athletics reintegration
Russian athletics has been in crisis since 2015 when its federation was suspended for repeated doping scandals, and its athletes continue to miss international events.
Paris: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Monday a roadmap for Russia's reintegration to the sport was just the beginning of a long journey aimed at "rebuilding trust".
A taskforce of independent experts have devised a plan for the reinstatement of Russian membership of World Athletics and the plan was recommended to the World Athletics Council last week, the sport's governing body announced Monday.
Russian athletics has been in crisis since 2015 when its federation was suspended for repeated doping scandals, and its athletes continue to miss international events.
The taskforce and the Russian federation (RusAF) described the proposals as "a detailed roadmap to rebuild trust".
The plan is said to be about embedding in Russian athletics the deep-rooted change in culture that the World Athletics Council has been demanding for the past five years.
"I don't think a week has gone by during my presidency when I have not been answering questions about Russia," Coe said.
"I am extremely grateful to the taskforce.
"This is not the end but the beginning of a long journey, with an incredible amount of work for RusAF to do to rebuild trust."
Russia's initial ban from international sport was halved to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last December.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Star sprinter Hima Das inducted as DSP in Assam, says 'sport will never take a back seat'
At her induction as DSP, Hima Das revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young.
American Grant Holloway breaks Colin Jackson's 60m indoor hurdles world record in Madrid
The 110m hurdles world champion ran 7.29sec to shave one-hundredth of a second off the record Briton Jackson set in 1994.
Indian Grand Prix II: Hima Das wins 200m gold in her first race after more than a year
Dutee Chand blazed the track to win the women's 100m in 11.44 seconds, an improvement on the 11.51 seconds she had clocked last week in the first GP.