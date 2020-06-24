You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe says having women in all governance structures a key element in global body's reforms

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2020 21:05:24 IST

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says a key element of his organisation's reforms has been to recognise the importance of having women in all governance structures.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe says having women in all governance structures a key element in global bodys reforms

File photo of Sebastian Coe. Reuters

Coe took part in a five-day online seminar for women technical officials organised earlier this month by Athletics Federation of India and South Asian Athletics Federation. More than 900 women technical officials took part in the seminar.

He said: "Nothing was more important than the key element in World Athletics reforms that recognises the importance of having women in all our governance structures.

"We have led the way in the work that we have been undertaking in the World Athletics Council and our Area Associations," he was quoted as saying in the June Newsletter of the AFI.

The 63-year-old Coe, a double Olympic gold medallist, also encouraged women to become technical officials in a big way.

"A large part of our roadmap is to create better partnerships with the people in our sport, including technical officials, volunteers, parents, athletes and stakeholders.

"The importance of making sure that while we are encouraging technical officials, we are also encouraging women to take up that role and make a massive contribution. This is a powerful step in the right direction," he said.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said it was Coe's vision to have women play an equal role in the conduct of the sport.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 21:05:24 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Caution fatigue during COVID-19: Here's why one may feel it and how they can get better of the stress with a few steps

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres