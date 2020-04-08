World Athletics Championships in Oregon shifted to 2022 after postponement of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The track world championships in Eugene, Oregon, have been rescheduled for 15-24 July, 2022.

The event was pushed back a year because the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The track worlds were originally scheduled for 6-15 August, 2021.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says 2022 will be a “bonanza for athletics fans around the world” with the Commonwealth Games beginning in Birmingham, England, only three days after the track worlds.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for 27 July - 7 August and the multisport European Championship is currently slated for 11-21 August in Munich.

World Athletics has also postponed the bidding processes for 2023 World Athletics Series events. They will now open in November 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.