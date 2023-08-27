Indians will be in contention in three different finals on the ninth day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Highlight of the candidates is Neeraj Chopra in the javelin throw event.

Neeraj Chopra, who won silver at the last World Athletics Championships, sent his javelin a distance of 88.77m in the first, and only, attempt in the qualification round to qualify for the final and the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was his season’s best effort and fourth best throw of his career.

Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year. What’s missing is the World Championships gold and he’d be out to vie for it on Sunday.

DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) have also made the cut and qualified for the men’s javelin throw final.

Late at night, on Monday morning, Parul Chaudhary will participate in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Parul is only the second Indian female athlete to progress to the final of a track event at a World Athletics Championships. She had finished fifth during the heats, clocking a personal best of 9 minutes 24.29 seconds.

In the penultimate event of this year’s World Athletics Championships, quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh will take the track in the 4x400m relay event.

They had shattered the Asian record during the qualifying round with a time of 2 minute 59.05 seconds. They finished second in the heats behind USA (2:58.47). Previous Asian record (2:59.51) belonged to Japan with the previous national record set at 3:00.25 in 2021.

India on Sunday (27 August) at World Athletics Championships:

Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena – 11:45PM IST

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – Parul Chaudhary – 12:35AM IST

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final – India (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh) – 1:07AM IST

Where to watch World Athletics Championships in India?

World Athletics Championships are being live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. There is no live TV broadcast of the event in India.