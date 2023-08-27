Auto refresh feeds

Here's the updated table three attempts into the men's javelin final

Arshad Nadeem moves to the 2nd spot with a season-best effort of 87.82 metres! He relegates Germany’s Julian Weber to the bronze medal spot with his superb effort, and his sent out a warning to Neeraj Chopra, signalling his intent to go for gold!

What matters now however, is the fact that Chopra is still on top thanks to his 88.17m effort in his second effort, with Nadeem currently 2nd. Can the Haryanvi hold on to the lead?

Neeraj Chopra registers 84.64 in his fourth attempt. Well short of Arshad Nadeem’s fourth attempt, which measures 87.15m. Nadeem certainly is breathing down Chopra’s neck at the moment!

Bahrain’s Winfred Mutile Yavi wins gold in the event with a timing of 8:54.29 while Kenyans Beatrice Chepkoech (8:58.98) and Faith Cherotich (9:00.69) win silver and bronze respectively!

Parul Chaudhary finishes 11th in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final! She finishes with a timing of 9:15:31, which is a National Record no less!

Kishore Jena registers his personal best attempt of 84.77m in his fifth attempt! He moves into the fifth spot as a result! Meanwhile, Chopra registers a throw of 87.73 in his fifth attempt, and is still occupying the gold medal spot thanks to his second effort. Arshad Nadeem, who is 2nd currently, fouls in his fifth attempt. Jakub Vadlejch moves to the third spot with 86.67m in his fifth!

Finishes on top with a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt!

NEERAJ CHOPRA WINS GOLD! He becomes the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships!

The men’s 4x400m relay final is next on the list and is also the second-last event of the 2023 world championships!

The top five in the men’s javelin throw final contains two Indians and a Pakistani, with Arshad Nadeem collecting silver with an effort of 87.82 and Kishore Jena finishing in the fifth spot with a personal best score of 84.77m!

The United States (Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin) wins gold. France (Ludvy Vaillant, Gilles Biron, David Sombe and Teo Andant) and Great Britain (Alex Haydock-Wilson, Charles Dobson, Lewis Davey, Rio Mitcham) win silver and bronze respectively

The quartet of Muhammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh finish fifth in what is India's maiden appearance in the men's 4x400m relay final! They register a final timing of 2:59.92!

Thank you all for staying tuned to our live coverage. On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, with India signing off with a gold medal on the final day! Who else but Neeraj Chopra to deliver India's first-ever gold at the premier athletics event!

Indians will be in contention in three different finals on the ninth day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Highlight of the candidates is Neeraj Chopra in the javelin throw event.

Neeraj Chopra, who won silver at the last World Athletics Championships, sent his javelin a distance of 88.77m in the first, and only, attempt in the qualification round to qualify for the final and the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was his season’s best effort and fourth best throw of his career.

Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year. What’s missing is the World Championships gold and he’d be out to vie for it on Sunday.

DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) have also made the cut and qualified for the men’s javelin throw final.

Late at night, on Monday morning, Parul Chaudhary will participate in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Parul is only the second Indian female athlete to progress to the final of a track event at a World Athletics Championships. She had finished fifth during the heats, clocking a personal best of 9 minutes 24.29 seconds.

In the penultimate event of this year’s World Athletics Championships, quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh will take the track in the 4x400m relay event.

They had shattered the Asian record during the qualifying round with a time of 2 minute 59.05 seconds. They finished second in the heats behind USA (2:58.47). Previous Asian record (2:59.51) belonged to Japan with the previous national record set at 3:00.25 in 2021.

India on Sunday (27 August) at World Athletics Championships:

Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena – 11:45PM IST

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – Parul Chaudhary – 12:35AM IST

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final – India (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh) – 1:07AM IST

Where to watch World Athletics Championships in India?

World Athletics Championships are being live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. There is no live TV broadcast of the event in India.