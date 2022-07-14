World Athletics Championships 2022: Schedule, timings, TV channels and live stream information for the event in Eugene, Oregon.

Eugene, Oregon: World Athletics Championships will witness a congregation of more than 1900 athletes from 192 teams at Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field between 15-24 July. The action gets underway with men's hammer qualifying on 15 July, while the women’s 4x400m final brings competition to a close on Sunday 24 July.

India have 21 competitors in the competition with Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable the headline acts.

The 21 Indian athletes are: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav (men's javelin throw), Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (men’s Shot Put), Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk), Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk), Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s Long Jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s Triple jump), Praveen Chithravel (Men’s Triple jump), Eldhose Paul (Men’s Triple Jump), Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase), MP Jabir (Men’s 400m Hurdles), Noah Nirmal Tom (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv – Men’s 4x400m Relay), Muhammed Ajmal (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Naganathan Pandi (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Rajesh Ramesh (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Men’s 4x400m Relay), S Dhanalakshmi (Women’s 200m)

Anju Bobby George is the only Indian to have triumphed at a worlds. She won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 Championships in Paris.

Away from Indian hopes, international athletes will be eager to make a mark of their own. Men's 400m hurdles world record holder and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Karsten Warholm is back fit and ready to go. He picked up a hamstring injury during the Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco and hasn't competed since.

Italy's Marcell Jacobs, who stunned the world of track and field by winning the 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics, is going to be in contention despite injury concerns. But it is Fred Kerley who comes in as the man to beat in the sprint event. Among the women, one dare not look beyond the Jamaican trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson for medals. The only question mark is what will be the order on the podium.

What is the schedule for World Athletics Championships 2022?

15/07/22 - Day 1 Morning Session (9:35 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

16/07/22 - Day 1 Afternoon Session (5:35 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

16/07/22 - Day 2 Morning Session (11:05 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

17/07/22 - Day 2 Afternoon Session (5:05 am) - SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SonyLIV

17/07/22 - Day 3 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

18/07/22 - Day 3 Afternoon Session (4:55 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

18/07/22 - Day 4 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

19/07/22 - Day 4 Afternoon Session (5:00 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

20/07/22 - Day 5 Afternoon Session (5:10 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

21/07/22 - Day 6 Afternoon Session (3:50 am) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

22/07/22 - Day 7 Afternoon Session (5:15 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

22/07/22 - Day 8 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

23/07/22 - Day 8 Afternoon Session (5:10 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

23/07/22 - Day 9 Morning Session (10:20 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

24/07/22 - Day 9 Afternoon Session (4:40 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

24/07/22 - Day 10 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

25/07/22 - Day 10 Afternoon Session (5:00 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

Where can I watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV in India?

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be live telecast across SONY TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India. It will also be broadcast in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Where can I watch live stream of World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

