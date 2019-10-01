World Athletics Championships 2019: Avinash Sable breaks own national record to qualify for 3000m steeplechase final

Doha: India's Avinash Sable broke his own national record, and qualified for the finals of the men's 3000m steeplechase in an eventful race in the World Championships on Tuesday. Originally, the Indian had not made the cut, but after the Indian contingent appealed the decision, Sable was given a spot in the finals.

The 24-year-old Indian clocked 8 minute 25.23 seconds to finish seventh in first round heat number 3 and 20th overall out of 44 athletes who completed the race.

His earlier national record was 8:28.94 in March this year during the Federation Cup. He thus ran more than three seconds better than his earlier national record.

The top three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest qualify for the final race.

Sable was involved in two incidents during the race, both triggered by reigning junior world champion Takele Nigate of Ethiopia.

In the first, Sable had to jump over another competitor as four-five athletes at the rear fell over each other.

Midway during the race, Nigate bumped into an obstacle just in front of Sable. The Indian had to virtually climb up the obstacle as he was blocked by the Ethiopian, thereby losing crucial time.

Sable recovered a bit towards the end but it was not enough for a place in the final on a track where he had won a silver in April in the Asian Championships with a time of 8:30.19.