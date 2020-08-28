World Athletics cancel second Diamond League meeting in China; events in Europe, Qatar to continue as planned
The Diamond League, which is sponsored by Chinese multinational Wanda Group, had added a second Chinese meeting to this season's calendar but was unable to fix a host before the virus outbreak.
A second Diamond League meeting in China has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, World Athletics announced on Friday.
The event scheduled for 17 October at a venue that had not yet been decided, joins the meeting in Shanghai, which was called off in July, and events in Eugene in Oregon, London, Paris, Rabat and Gateshead in England in being removed from this season's calendar.
The Diamond League, which is sponsored by Chinese multinational Wanda Group, had added a second Chinese meeting to this season's calendar but was unable to fix a host before the virus outbreak.
World Athletics said on its website the new Chinese event would be launched in 2021, when the "Diamond League hopes to return to a full calendar of 15 meetings."
Meetings in Lausanne, Brussels and Naples are still scheduled and the season is due to end in Doha on 25 September.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
London Marathon: Mo Farah to run as pacemaker to help compatriots eyeing Tokyo Olympics 2020 cut
Farah last year gave up plans of running the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics and will instead compete in the 10,000 metres which, if successful, will be his fifth gold medal at the Games.
National Sports Awards 2020: Khel Ratna awardee Mariyappan Thangavelu 'never thought he would reach this far'
Thangavelu still cannot believe how far he has come after suffering permanent disability at the age of five when a bus crushed his right leg below the knee.
Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC confident of unearthing and grooming future Olympic medallists
For now, the HPC is focused on sprints, hurdles, and middle distance running but further expansion will see the inclusion of a jumps-and-throws programme as well.