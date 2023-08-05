Aditi Gopichand Swami on Saturday became India’s first-ever individual gold medallist at the World Archery Championships in Berlin, after she defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico in the individual women’s compound event final. She beat the Mexican with a 149-147 scoreline.

Aditi, who is just 17 years old, had battled past fellow Indian Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the semi-final earlier on Saturday, with a scoreline of 149-145.

The Indian duo were also a part of the team that clinched their maiden gold medal at the World Championships. Aditi and Jyothi had teamed up with Parneet Kaur to win the women’s compound team event on Friday.

After the conclusion of the first two ends, Swami was leading with a 60-59 scoreline, but her Mexican opponent suffered a setback to hand the Indian a two-point advantage in the third end.

It looked well for Aditi after the fourth end to take a 120-117 lead, but at the start of the fifth end, she struck a nine to take a step back.

However, her calmness under pressure helped her overcome the nerves to clinch a historic medal for India.