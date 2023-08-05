World Archery Championships: Aditi Gopichand Swami clinches India's first-ever individual gold; Watch video
Aditi, who is just 17 years old, had battled past fellow Indian Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the semi-final earlier on Saturday, with a scoreline of 149-145.
Aditi Gopichand Swami on Saturday became India’s first-ever individual gold medallist at the World Archery Championships in Berlin, after she defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico in the individual women’s compound event final. She beat the Mexican with a 149-147 scoreline.
Aditi, who is just 17 years old, had battled past fellow Indian Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the semi-final earlier on Saturday, with a scoreline of 149-145.
You can watch the video here:
Jr World title ✅
Sr World title ✅
Related Articles
Is there anything that can't do?
Just weeks after her junior crown, Aditi wins India's first-ever in women's individual compound event at World Archery Championships. @WeAreTeamIndia
— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 5, 2023
The Indian duo were also a part of the team that clinched their maiden gold medal at the World Championships. Aditi and Jyothi had teamed up with Parneet Kaur to win the women’s compound team event on Friday.
After the conclusion of the first two ends, Swami was leading with a 60-59 scoreline, but her Mexican opponent suffered a setback to hand the Indian a two-point advantage in the third end.
It looked well for Aditi after the fourth end to take a 120-117 lead, but at the start of the fifth end, she struck a nine to take a step back.
However, her calmness under pressure helped her overcome the nerves to clinch a historic medal for India.
also read
World Archery Championships: India women's compound team wins historic gold by beating Mexico
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur defeated Mexico's Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon, and Andrea Becerra 235-229 to win India's first-ever gold at the World Archery Championships.
World Archery Championships: India's recurve archers fail to secure quotas for 2024 Paris Olympics
India's biggest hope Dhiraj Bommadevara, who qualified as second seed from the qualification round, and Simranjeet Kaur, were the best finishers for the country, losing in the pre-quarterfinals.
World Archery Championships: Dhiraj Bommadevara grabs second spot in men's qualification round
Dhiraj shot 683 points, five less than Korean double Olympic gold medallist Kim Woo-jin in the competition that will offer the first quota places for next year's Paris Olympics.