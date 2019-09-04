World Anti-Doping Agency says it will not appeal USADA decision to clear sprinter Christian Coleman

Paris: The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Wednesday it would not appeal a decision by US anti-doping chiefs to clear sprinter Christian Coleman of alleged doping violations.

US sprinter Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, had faced a potential two-year suspension after drug-testers reported they were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period.

However the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dropped the case after determining that the time-frame exceeded the specified one-year period.

"WADA will not be appealing this decision," the world agency told AFP.

Coleman's whereabouts failures were recorded on 6 June last year, on 16 January this year and 26 April.

However, Coleman successfully argued that the first missed case should have been backdated to the first day of that quarter — 1 April, 2018 — meaning the three failures fell outside the required 12-month period.