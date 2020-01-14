Women's World cup-winning United States team to face Spain, England and Japan in fifth SheBelieves Cup

The Women's World Cup champion US team will face Spain and England, two teams they defeated on the way to the title, as well as Japan in the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup kicking off in March.

Doubleheader matches in the round robin-style tournament will be held in Orlando, Florida, on 5 March, in Harrison, New Jersey, on 8 March and in Frisco, Texas, on 11 March.

Tenth-ranked Japan and No 6 England have both made the field for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The top-ranked United States plays in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament starting later this month.

The US defeated Spain in the round of 16 at last year's World Cup in France before beating England in the semi-finals.

Spain is making its debut in the SheBelieves Cup. Japan are making their second appearance in the tournament and England their fourth.

Tickets go on sale on 17 January.

