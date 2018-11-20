You are here:
Women's World Boxing Championships: MC Mary Kom assured of record seventh medal after reaching semi-final

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 20, 2018 14:51:46 IST

New Delhi: The celebrated MC Mary Kom on Tuesday assured herself a seventh medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships by advancing to the semi-finals, making her the most successful pugilist in the event's history.

MC Mary Kom beat China's Wu Yu to assure herself of a record seventh medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships. BFI

The 35-year-old mother of three defeated China's Wu Yu 5-0 in the light flyweight (48kg) category quarter-finals to enter the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 — a 48kg category gold.

Mary Kom was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor on the number of medals won before this edition.

But with Tuesday's win, the Manipuri became the most successful boxer in the marquee tournament. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.


Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 14:51 PM

