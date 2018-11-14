Women's World Boxing Championships: Kosovo's Donjeta Sadiku not included in draw; Mary Kom, Sarita Devi get bye

New Delhi: Kosovo boxer Donjeta Sadiku's chances of competing at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships are virtually over since her name does not figure in the draw, released on Wednesday.

Sadiku, who has not got a visa to travel to the national capital since India does not recognise Kosovo, was to compete in the 60kg category.

The IOA has made efforts to have the Kosov boxer in the competition and even sought Sports Ministry's intervention, but it seems her campaign is over before it could start.

Seasoned MC Mary Kom and L Sarita Devi were among seven Indian boxers, who got first round byes even as none of the home boxers will be in action on the opening day of the event, beginning on Wednesday.

Apart from Mary Kom (48kg) and Sarita Devi (60kg), getting the first round byes were Pinky Rani (51kg), Sonia (57kg) and Lovelina Borgahain (69kg), Sweety Boora (75kg) and Seema Poonia (+81kg).

Manisha (54kg) and Kachari Bhagyabati (81kg) will compete with Dina Zholaman and Irina Nociletta on 16 and 18 November respectively.

Seema will clash with China's Xiaoli Yang, who also got a bye in the opening round in the +81kg.

Mary Kom, who is bidding for a historic sixth World title, will be seen in action on Sunday. She awaits winner of first round bout between American Jazzelle Bobadilla and Kazakhstan's Aigerim Kassenayeva.