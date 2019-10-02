Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Why Sarita Devi is 'still at it' after spending nearly 20 years in the ring

L Sarita Devi was among the first few boxers to enter the boxing arena at the IG Indoor stadium in Delhi where the 10-member India squad for World Championships was training, a few days before the team would fly to Russia. She warmed up by doing a few basic boxing workouts – high knee, rope jump and shadow boxing among others. What followed was one-hour training session. The arena was soon filled with the scent of the boxers' sweat. Yes, a scent. A very pleasant smell that culminates into sweet scent of success.

Success is what Sarita Devi is after. And she does not mind sweating it out, even at 37. Not that her career has been a failure all this while. She was a world champion in 2006, a Commonwealth Games medalist in 2014, she also has an Asian Games 2014 medal although how she wishes its colour was different after all that had happened in Incheon.

Yet, the Manipuri says she is not satisfied. Not satisfied until she has a made a medal in Olympics her own. The dream of Olympics makes her rise early, make time for training, stay away from distractions and stay close to practice. The thought of winning the medal ceases to leave her since losing to Mexico's Victoria Torres in the semi-finals of the World Championships which ended her dream of participating in 2016 Rio Games.

Her journey has come full circle ahead of the World Championships, which may not be the Olympic qualifiers but the event will present her the stage to test herself against the best and see if she can go a few extra miles in the tough terrain of boxing.

Since childhood, Sarita has faced many challenges, including the insurgency in her state, but she is yet to tire out herself. "A disciplined life," she said is the reason for her still being active in international boxing.

"I am still not bored about boxing. I want to win a medal in Olympics for my country. That's the only motivation left in me which pushes me to go harder even at this age," she told Firstpost. The 37-year-old had qualified for worlds by beating 24-year-old Simranjit Kaur at the trials in the 60 kg weight class. Beating someone who is 11 years younger than her is surely a challenging task but it also speaks about her mindset and preparation for the elusive medal at the worlds. Simranjit recently clinched the President's Cup gold medal. As per Sarita, the victory did not just come out of the blue. In fact, she has beaten an in-form Simranjit twice this year. Earlier in May, Sarita had beaten the 2018 World Championships bronze medallist to win the gold at India Open international boxing tournament – her first since the South Asian Games in 2016.

"To make sure I continue to be fit, I have maintained discipline, in terms of food habits, and training. This is why I have been able to dominate the youngsters till date," she said.

"The young kids today face many disturbances like social media. Also, I have never thought of myself as a big name in boxing. I try to stay humble. I am the same person who started off in 2001. Even today when I enter the boxing ring, I think of myself as a newbie," she added.

It's been more than 10 years since Sarita won a medal at the Worlds but she does not want to waste time looking too much into it. She said, "Whatever has happened in the past is, you know, past. This World Championships is before the Olympic year and hence, it is important for all of us. We have prepared well and I feel there is a medal for me this time around. This time we have five weight classes and chances are more. I have experience in my hand. I have worked hard on speed and movement."

There is a lot in Sarita's mind these days – World Championships, Olympics. The other important thing is her boxing academy in her hometown which was started five years ago. She had a difficult childhood in Manipur, the state was plagued by insurgency and drug problems. Sarita feels Manipur has come a long way from there. But she wants kids to take up sports so that it helps them find a way from any negativity, just like how the sport helped her.

"Manipur has changed. Insurgency has come to an end. My village was in border area and drug addiction was a huge issue over there. I have seen worst period in my childhood. I opened my academy in my village which has been running for last five years. We have helped many kids come out of drug problem. Some of these kids are winning medals in the sport. Sports can change you and I have seen it. This is what I aim to do," she hoped.

Sarita has been quite vocal about the recent controversy that surrounded the boxing ring. After her contemporary MC Mary Kom made the cut without giving a trial, the boxing world was divided into two factions on the issue. Mary suggested that her last few performances were enough for her to get selected while other voiced opinion that everyone should get an equal opportunity. Sarita, too, does not agree with Mary's suggestion. She feels the young kids today should be given the stage to prove themselves and trials are one such opportunity.

"In the last 20 years, I have never ever advised anyone on skipping trials or asked anyone that I want to skip trials. The young kids who are there in the same weight. They also work hard and train with us. They too deserve the chance to prove themselves. Who is there when we have left? They are the future. If we suppress them now, it's not good for our boxing?," she remarked.

The answer was straight out of her heart. There were many young boxers, who are the future of women's boxing in India, practising around her when she told this to Firstpost. They may not have heard her but these words would definitely be heard ahead of future events.

However, Sarita, at this moment, does not want her to engage in any other conversation, apart from that of her with herself, in which she guides, heals, inspires herself to rise up every morning with the hope of winning a medal at Olympics. The talks of her retirement do not dampen her spirit. For the moment, she does not want to stop. The retirement talks can go on as well. She does not really care.

"Opponents will be tough there (in Russsia) but I am eager for a medal this time around, at any cost," she left back some more bits of her resilience before packing her training bag and leaving the arena after training.