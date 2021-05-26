Sports

Women's Super League: World Cup-winning forward Mana Iwabuchi signs with Arsenal

Iwabuchi joined Arsenal after playing in the Women's Super League for Aston Villa for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Agence France-Presse May 26, 2021 19:40:07 IST
Women's Super League: World Cup-winning forward Mana Iwabuchi signs with Arsenal

File image of Mana Iwabuchi. AFP

London: World Cup-winning Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi signed for the Arsenal Women's team on Wednesday.

Iwabuchi joined Arsenal after playing in the Women's Super League for Aston Villa for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old has scored 31 goals in 74 appearances for Japan.

She was part of the Japan teams that won the World Cup in 2011 and earned the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

"I'm so happy to finally be able to announce that I am an Arsenal player," Iwabuchi told Arsenal's website.

"I know the club has wanted to sign me for a long time now, so it's a great honour to be able to play for Arsenal. There are so many amazing players and I can't wait to get started."

Arsenal, who finished third in the WSL, said the deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Updated Date: May 26, 2021 19:40:08 IST

TAGS:

also read

Premier League: Tottenham striker Harry Kane hoping for 'honest conversation' with club about departure
Sports

Premier League: Tottenham striker Harry Kane hoping for 'honest conversation' with club about departure

Kane is reported to have told Spurs he wants to be sold at the end of the season after becoming frustrated at the lack of progress at the north London club.

Premier League: Everton 'are going to change' terrible home form in coming season, says Carlo Ancelotti
Sports

Premier League: Everton 'are going to change' terrible home form in coming season, says Carlo Ancelotti

Sunday's 1-0 defeat by bottom-placed Sheffield United summed up their home woes which all but ended their hopes of qualifying for European competition next season.

Portuguese football league scraps plans to allow fans back into stadiums
Sports

Portuguese football league scraps plans to allow fans back into stadiums

The league had planned access to stadiums limited to 10 percent capacity and exclusively reserved for fans of the home side. All fans were to have shown proof of a negative quick coronavirus test.