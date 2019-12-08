You are here:
Women's Super League: Beth England, Maren Mjelde score in quick succession as Chelsea come back to beat Manchester City

Sports Reuters Dec 08, 2019 21:33:30 IST

Beth England and Maren Mjelde both scored within the space of two minutes as Chelsea came from a goal down to beat title rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Sunday, preserving their unbeaten record in the FA Women’s Super League.

The home side dominated from the start, creating plenty of chances and hitting the woodwork twice, but it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play through Caroline Weir’s superb volley on the hour mark.

City’s rearguard, which had only conceded once all season, was finally breached when England headed home from close range in the 79th minute, with Mjelde bundling the ball over the line for the winner two minutes later.

The win, Chelsea’s tenth in a row in all competitions, put the Blues back on top of the standings on 22 points with London rivals Arsenal, who are second on 21 points, due to take on Reading later on Sunday.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2019 21:33:30 IST

