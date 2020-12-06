Women's Super League: Alex Morgan scores first Tottenham goal in 3-1 win over Brighton
London: Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday as the London club won their first match of the Women’s Super League season.
The American World Cup winner, who made her Tottenham debut last month, scored her team's third goal from a penalty in the 84th minute.
Tottenham opened the scoring when Morgan was fouled and Kerys Harrop swung the free-kick into the top left-hand corner of the goal in the 11th minute.
Brighton leveled from a 33rd-minute penalty after Allana Kennedy’s high foot caught Brighton’s Aileen Whelan. Inessa Kaagman fired powerfully inside the right post to make it 1-1.
In the 63rd minute, Angela Addison took the ball past two Brighton players and the goalkeeper to slot into the bottom right-hand corner and brilliantly restore Spurs’ lead.
Morgan is among a group of American players to have moved to English football for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.
Tottenham have six points after eight rounds.
