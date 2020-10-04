Women's Super League: Alex Morgan not fit enough to make Tottenham debut yet
Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner, who gave birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco in May, has not played since 2019.
Manchester: Alex Morgan's Tottenham debut has been delayed as she returns to action following pregnancy, with the American forward not fit enough to make the bench at Manchester City on Sunday.
The two-time World Cup winner, who gave birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco in May, has not played since 2019.
She came to England to join London club Tottenham in a search for regular playing time ahead of the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympics with the expectation of fewer games in the United States due to the pandemic disruption.
“The hardest part about coming back after pregnancy is being patient with myself,” Morgan said Sunday. “I can’t wait to get on the pitch with my team, but that will have to wait until I’m 100 percent fit.”
Morgan said she is “feeling fitter and faster every day” but has only been training two weeks with Tottenham.
There was due to be at least one American recent import to the Women's Super League on the pitch in Manchester, with Sam Mewis making City's starting lineup and Rose Lavelle on the bench.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympics torch relay to begin on 25 March, 2021 in Fukushima
The relay, which will see the flame travel to all 47 prefectures of Japan, is being organised under the slogan 'Hope Lights Our Way' and was intended to highlight reconstruction in areas devastated by the 2011 disaster.
Tokyo Olympics 2020-bound para-athletes and players in nine disciplines to resume training from 5 October, says SAI
SAI will now allow resumption of activities in nine disciplines — cycling, hockey, weightlifting, archery, wrestling, Judo, athletics, boxing and fencing — apart from para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para shooting, para archery.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto suggests Japan may relax entry rules for athletes
IOC, Tokyo city and national government officials, and members of the organising committee are holding virtual meetings on Thursday and Friday focused on finding ways to hold the delayed Olympics during a pandemic.