Women's Super League: Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to United States

London: American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won't be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.

The forward has only managed to play five times — scoring twice — for the London Women's Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May. Morgan joined Tottenham from Orlando Pride in September.

“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said on Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.”

Head of Women's Football at Spurs, Heather Cowan, said: “We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year. It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game. We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs.”