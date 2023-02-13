The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday launched the Women’s Premier League (WPL) logo ahead of the players’ auction for the inaugural season. The logo was launched by BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary general Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

WPL Player Auction 2023 LIVE

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played from 4 to 26 Match 2023 and will include five teams — Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warrioz (UP).

The teams will pick up their players on Monday at the inaugural auction which will take place in Mumbai.

Before the auction, BCCI president Binny said: “It is a landmark moment today. Bright young talents will be rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest superstars in world cricket. We at the BCCI believe that the WPL is going to change the landscape of the game forever.

“Interest that women’s cricket has garnered is overwhelming. Hope the players are going to go under the hammer are as excited as us. There will be domestic players as well who will be hoping to make a mark for their franchise and eventually for their countries as well. We have seen unheard talents becoming household names in the men’s league. Hopefully that is what happens in the WPL as well.”

