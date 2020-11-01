Women's FA Cup: Manchester City beat Everton in extra time to claim third title in four seasons
This was City's third Women's FA Cup triumph in four seasons — a winning streak that began with Lloyd netting in the 2017 victory over Birmingham.
London: Sam Mewis emulated fellow American Carli Lloyd by scoring in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time on Sunday.
Mewis, whose goal in the semi-final secured the trip to Wembley Stadium, headed in the opener in the 40th minute of the 50th Women's FA Cup final.
After City were unable to convert their control into goals, Valerie Gauvin nodded Everton level on the hour. A chance to win the game in regulation time wasn't taken by Mewis when the August recruit fired over with a couple of minutes to go.
Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver thwarted City's pursuit of a winner before Georgia Stanway found a way past her at the near post in the 111th minute.
And with the final touch of the game, Canadian forward Janine Beckie wrapped up the victory with a low finish after being set up by Stanway.
It was a double American triumph under the Wembley arch with Rose Lavelle also picking up the trophy after a successful introduction to English football.
